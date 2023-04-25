Medical Packaging Market Is Expected To Accelerate At A Whopping 7.4% CAGR, Reaching US$ 192.0 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Consumer Preference Towards Sustainability Drives Medical Packaging Market

The global medical packaging market is growing due to the increasing demand for healthcare services, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing use of medical devices. The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions is also driving innovation in the medical packaging industry.

The increasing adoption of flexible packaging solutions, which offer a number of benefits over traditional rigid packaging solutions is gaining traction in the medical packaging market. Flexible packaging is lighter, more cost-effective, and offers superior protection against contamination and damage during transport and storage.

The growing pharmaceutical logistics industry is also a prominent factor driving the demand for specialized medical packaging solutions. These solutions are necessary to ensure the safe and timely delivery of medical products to end users. As pharmaceutical logistics continue to expand, the need for innovative and reliable medical packaging is expected to increase, leading to growth in the medical packaging market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global medical packaging market is projected to grow at 7.4% CAGR and reach US$ 192.0 billion by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The prominent players operating in the market are 3M, Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, UDG Healthcare plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., and Sealed Air Corporation

North America and East Asia collectively represented a market share of 41.6% in 2022

in 2022 By application, bottles have an estimated market share of 33.0% in 2023 and are expected to rule the market during the forecast period

in 2023 and are expected to rule the market during the forecast period Under material segment, plastic/polymer accounted for a market share of 44.0% in 2022

“Growing Pharmaceutical Logistics & Last Mile Delivery Services to Drive Medical Packaging Market During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

3M

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

DuPont Company

Dickinson and Company

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Wipak Group

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers are implementing ground-breaking strategies such as investment in research and development, partnership and collaborations with other companies and institutions, and adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions to meet changing customer preferences and regulatory requirements, which provide them with a competitive edge and enhanced customer base. The players are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to their position in the market.

For instance, in December 2021, Amcor acquired Nampak Flexibles Europe, one of the leading producers of flexible packaging solutions for the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries. The acquisition is expected to expand Amcor's medical packaging capabilities and customer base in Europe.

Segmentation of Medical Packaging Industry Research

By Material : Plastics/Polymers Polyethylene Polyvinyl Chloride Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Others Glass Metal Others

By Application : Bottles Trays Syringes/Ampoules/Vials Blister Packs Bags & Pouches Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the material (plastics/polymers (polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, and others), glass, metal, and others), application (bottles, trays, syringes/ampoules/vials, blister packs, bags & pouches, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

