TextNow Hires Veteran Digital Executive Dave Zinman as COO

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TextNow, the leading mobile app offering free wireless and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that it has named Dave Zinman as its chief operating officer as it accelerates plans to democratize phone service by providing it for free.

Zinman, who has a proven track record of growing value for disruptive digital media and technology companies, is joining TextNow as the Company works to accelerate its growth. TextNow is already used by millions each day to communicate using their own phone number at zero cost.

“At TextNow, we are focused on changing what consumers expect from their phone providers, and our current success proves how many people rely on our service and need it,” said TextNow Chief Executive Officer and Founder Derek Ting. “Dave is passionate about our mission to disrupt the telecommunications industry by democratizing reliable phone service for all – and he has the right experience to help us scale our business and operations faster, as we enter the next phase of growth.”

Early in his career, Zinman co-founded Focalink, an online advertising pioneer that built the first ad server. He has also worked as General Manager and VP of Yahoo’s North America Display Advertising Unit, Global President of workforce management provider Deputy, COO of digital identity resolution firm Drawbridge, and CEO of global advertising platform Infolinks.

“Derek and the rest of the TextNow team have made strong progress in their mission toward making mobile service accessible to all,” Zinman said. “Their millions of monthly active users and more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue are a testament to the momentum they have captured and a small part of the future potential they can achieve.”



About TextNow

Founded in 2009, TextNow is the largest provider of free phone service in the U.S. The TextNow app has been downloaded more than 200 million times globally, helping millions of people stay connected with a free phone number and ad-supported calling and texting over Wi-Fi and a nationwide LTE network. For more information visit https://www.textnow.com/.

