Pixium Vision announces the availability of its annual report for the financial year 2022

Paris, April 25, 2023 – 7.00 p.m. CET - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, announces that its annual report for the year 2022 has been made available on the Company’s website (link).

 

Contacts

Investor Relations
Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
investors@pixium-vision.com 		 Media Relations
Rose Piquante Consulting
Sophie Baumont
sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com 
+33 6 27 74 74 49

ABOUT PIXIUM VISION

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

 

 

 

