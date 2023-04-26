Orr Commercial Appoints New Marketing Director
With her vast commercial real estate experience and digital marketing expertise, Arianna is the missing link to helping our company grow to the next level.
— Bobby Orr, President of Orr Commercial.
April 26, 2023
Orr Commercial, a boutique real estate firm in Texas, announces the appointment of Arianna Brent as the firm’s Marketing Director. With more than 20 years of marketing experience, half of which has been in the commercial real estate industry, Brent brings extensive knowledge to the team.
“It is an honor to join the Orr team and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity,” says Arianna Brent. “I look forward to helping define strategy that will elevate our marketing efforts and help us grow our presence in Houston”.
Prior to joining Orr Commercial, Brent served as Marketing Coordinator at Hunington Properties, where she optimized marketing operations and elevated strategic design efforts. In addition, she worked collaboratively to meet the marketing demands of over 40 brokers during her tenure as Marketing Associate at Lee & Associates.
“We are excited to bring Arianna on board here,” says Bobby Orr, President of Orr Commercial. “With her vast commercial real estate experience and digital marketing expertise, we believe that she’s the missing link to helping our company grow to the next level.”
Brent will be responsible for overall company branding, maintenance of the Orr Commercial website, creation and dissemination of property marketing collateral, social media strategy, and business development/leasing support.
About Orr
Orr Commercial is a Texas real estate firm specializing in retail and built-to-suit developments, brokerage services, as well as acquisition and disposition of commercial real estate. Orr has developed, owned, and managed more than 1,000,000 SF of retail and restaurant space in Houston with an aggregate value of $500+ MM. We have a combined 40+ years of commercial real estate development, brokerage, assessment, and property management experience.
For more information, please visit orrinc.com.
