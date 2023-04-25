You’re invited: Virtual Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show

Work features the beaver

Cheyenne - The public is invited to attend the 40th annual Wyoming Game and Fish Conservation Stamp Art Show at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 28. This educational event will be held virtually on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Facebook page. This year’s art show features the beaver.

The beaver is one of more than 800 species of wildlife managed by Game and Fish. Beavers are among the largest rodents in the world. They have thick fur, webbed feet and flattened, scale-covered tails. They have powerful jaws, strong teeth and can weigh up to 60 pounds. Beavers are found throughout Wyoming and North America in or around freshwater ponds, rivers, marshes and swamps. They are primarily nocturnal. They build dams and eat leaves, roots and bark from trees and willows.

“We’re excited to host the 2024 Wyoming Conservation Stamp Art Competition — and it’s sure to be competitive. This year we have 64 entries from artists in 23 states,” said Chris Martin, Game and Fish visual communications supervisor and coordinator of this year’s contest. “Close to half of the submissions are from Wyoming artists — and about 28% of all entries are artists entering the show for the first time.”

For the first time this year, Wyoming youth were able to participate in their own contest alongside professional artists.

Adult contest winners: The winning image will be featured on the 2024 collectible conservation stamp. The top five receive a monetary award, including $3,500 for the winner. Game and Fish will offer the winning stamps as a collectible item, which can be purchased through the Game and Fish Store.

Youth contest winners: The top three from each grade level group will receive a monetary award of $50 to $150.

Winning and honorable mention entries for both contests will be on display at the Game and Fish’s Cheyenne Headquarters through May 19.

The artwork will be available for sale and will be on exhibit through May 19. The first-place selection from the adult contest will be printed on the 2024 Collectible Conservation Stamp. The original piece of artwork will become the property of Game and Fish and will be on display in the Cheyenne Headquarters.

