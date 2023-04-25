AFL Introduces the Newest Addition to its Innovative line of Harsh Environment Products, Verrillon® VHS400 Series

As part of its ongoing commitment to produce industry-leading solutions, AFL, a manufacturer of optical fibers, fiber optic cable, connectivity, accessories and equipment introduces the VHS400 Series. AFL's Verrillon® line of specialty optical fibers are designed to withstand ultra-harsh environments within the Oil & Gas, Industrial, Geothermal and Military markets.

VHS400 Series is a pure silica core dual-wavelength single mode optical fiber that is optimized for use at both 1310 nm and 1550 nm wavelengths. With its entirely down-doped cladding design, VHS400 Series fibers are engineered to have nine times bend loss improvement over commercial pure silica core fiber designs. Additionally, the VHS400 Series pure silica core chemistry will deliver the ultimate performance against hydrogen darkening.

"Our VHS500 is a pure silica core single mode fiber designed for 1550 nm operation and has been deployed in hundreds of harsh environment applications since 2012. The new VHS400 will allow our customers to use this same fiber design for applications that require single-mode operation at 1310 nm and 1550 nm", explained Dr. Abdel Soufiane, general manager and CTO for AFL's Specialty Fiber Division. "The VHS400 has unmatched performance when exposed to harsh environments with exceptionally low bend loss."

The VHS400 fiber family is manufactured with various coatings – including carbon, silicone/PFA, mid-temp acrylate and polyimide– allowing it to withstand high temperatures and hydrogen-containing atmospheres. Carbon coating can provide hermeticity against water and hydrogen in downhole applications and improves fatigue resistance in long-term deployments.

The VHS400 fiber series is available at proof test levels of 100 kpsi and 200 kpsi.

About AFL

Founded in 1984, AFL is an international manufacturer providing end-to-end solutions to the energy, service provider, enterprise, hyperscale and industrial markets. The company's products are in use in over 130 countries and include fiber optic cable and hardware, transmission and substation accessories, outside plant equipment, connectivity, test and inspection equipment, fusion splicers and training. AFL also offers a wide variety of services supporting data center, enterprise, wireless and outside plant applications.

Headquartered in Spartanburg, SC, AFL has operations in the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan. For more information, visit www.AFLglobal.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and read our blog.

