Press Releases

04/25/2023

Governor Lamont Nominates Sandra Slack Glover to the Connecticut Supreme Court



Sandra Slack Glover

[Download image]



(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is nominating Sandra Slack Glover of Guilford to serve as an Associate Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Glover, 52, joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut in 2004 and quickly distinguished herself as an outstanding appellate attorney and public servant. She currently serves as Chief of the Appellate Unit, a role she has held since 2010. In this role, she not only briefs and argues criminal and civil cases at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit but also trains and supervises attorneys on appellate procedure, legal writing, and oral advocacy. From 2014 to 2017, she served as chair of the Appellate Chiefs Working Group, a committee of appellate chiefs from across the country who review, evaluate, and provide legal and practical advice on federal legislation, court decisions, and U.S. Department of Justice polices. She is also a member of the Second Circuit Advisory Rules Committee and a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.

“Sandra Slack Glover is highly respected within Connecticut’s legal community and around the country as an accomplished appellate lawyer,” Governor Lamont said. “Throughout her career, both in private practice and public service, she has demonstrated a respect for the rule of law and a commitment to ensuring that justice is served fairly. Selecting nominees for the Supreme Court is a decision that I take very seriously. Sandra has the qualities that meet the high standards that the residents of Connecticut deserve from their highest court.”

“I am deeply honored to be nominated by Governor Lamont to serve in this important position, and I am grateful for the trust he is placing in me,” Glover said. “If confirmed by the General Assembly, I will work hard every day to continue serving the interests of justice for the people of Connecticut.”

Glover received a B.A. with high distinction in foreign affairs from the University of Virginia, an M.A. in political science from Duke University, and a J.D. with highest honors from the University of Chicago Law School, where she served as articles editor of the University of Chicago Law Review.

Following graduation, she served as a law clerk to Justice Sandra Day O’Connor of the U.S. Supreme Court and to Chief Judge Richard A. Posner of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Following her clerkships, she entered private practice in Washington, D.C., and served as an appellate attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division at the U.S. Department of Justice. Glover moved to Connecticut in 2002 and joined the law firm of Wiggin & Dana as an associate before accepting a position with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Glover is being nominated to fill the seat on the Supreme Court that was most recently held by the Honorable Maria Araújo Kahn, who resigned last month after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The Office of the Governor is forwarding Glover’s nomination to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.