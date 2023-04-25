First Nations and US Tribes gather for a continental discussion about Indigenous values in deal-making

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian-based First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) is hosting over 1500 delegates representing Indigenous nations, industry, and government at the Westin Bayshore hotel April 24th & 25th to showcase leading successful Indigenous-industry deals from around the world.



The purpose of the conference is to demonstrate how the inclusion of Indigenous nations throughout a company's value chain is a competitive advantage in getting major projects approved, funded, built, and operating profitably.

The conference features Indigenous equity deals and host discussions between Indigenous leaders from the US and Canada with industry, investors, and government officials on how integrating Indigenous nations' values in proposed developments strengthens projects by improving outcomes that are not only important to First Nations, but increasingly to investors.

"Most of the proposed solutions for achieving net zero by 2050 rely on using Indigenous lands and resources to build clean energy infrastructure and extraction projects worth up to CAD$6 trillion," stated Chief Sharleen Gale, Chief of Fort Nelson First Nation & Chair of FNMPC. "Given that all these projects will be built on or near Indigenous lands, Indigenous people on both sides of the shared Canada-United States border expect substantive participation in all the proposed clean energy infrastructure and critical mineral projects that Indigenous nations are expected to host. For these climate critical projects to be successful, they must align with Indigenous values. To align with Indigenous values, Indigenous nations must be partners in the projects."

" The companies that embrace partnership and deal creation with Indigenous nations are ahead of their competitors," added Niilo Edwards, CEO of FNMPC. "This advantage is because Indigenous value-based partnerships bring project certainty, long-term, multiple-generation thinking about environmental and community impacts, and aligning societally inclusive approaches to economic wellbeing. Indigenous-industry partnerships may include equity ownership, positions on project boards and advisory committees, procurement partnerships, or all of these."

Speakers include:

Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister, Natural Resources Canada

, Minister, Natural Resources Canada Dr. Katy Huff , Assistant Secretary, U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, Department of Energy

, Assistant Secretary, U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy, Department of Energy Kate Gordon , Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Energy, U.S. Department of Energy Honourable Josie Osborne, Minister, Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Government of B.C.

Minister, Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, Government of B.C. Premier David Eby , Government of British Columbia

, Government of British Columbia Hilary Tompkins (Navajo Nation), Partner, Hogan Lovells

Partner, Hogan Lovells Chief Emeritus Emily Whetung, Curve Lake First Nation

Curve Lake First Nation Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister, Indigenous Services Canda

Minister, Indigenous Services Canda Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank

CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank Greg Ebel , President & CEO, Enbridge

, President & CEO, Enbridge David Kakuktinniq (Inuit) , President, Nukik Corporation

, President, Nukik Corporation Ambassador David L. Cohen , U.S. Ambassador to Canada

U.S. Ambassador to Canada H onourable Greg Rickford , Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development, Government of Ontario

, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development, Government of Ontario Kate Finn (Osage Nation), Executive Director, First Peoples Worldwide

About FNMPC:

The First Nations Major Project Coalition (FNMPC) is an Indigenous-led non-profit organization with 130+ First Nations members across Canada who are pursuing better environmental and economic outcomes for major projects proposed in their territories. The FNMPC is currently providing business capacity support to its members on nine major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, and a portfolio exceeding a combined total capital cost of over CAD$40 billion. The FNMPC's primary focus on business capacity support includes tools that help First Nations inform their decisions on both the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development. In Canada, this is important for both attracting competitive capital investment as well as de-risking the projects in terms of Indigenous free, prior, and informed consent.