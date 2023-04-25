Neology Is [Re]Imagining Its Business with a Values-Driven Approach to Partnering, Innovating, and Delivering

[Re]Introducing Neology, a Global Technology Company Putting the Customer First

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology today announced the launch of its refreshed website, www.neology.net, just one of many channels they will use to communicate about who they are and what they have to offer the world. They are [re]imagining mobility and a world that is connected by the way people move.



Neology will be exhibiting its latest technology solutions as a Partner at the Road User Charging Conference USA hosted in Miami, FL, (April 26-27) and as a Platinum Sponsor at the International Bridge, Tunnel, and Turnpike Association’s Technology Summit in Indianapolis, IN (April 29-May 2). Top Neology leaders will speak at both events on the topics of Climate Technology and Sustainability, Transformation in Roadside Solutions Concepts and Methodologies, and Road User Charging Lessons from Europe. Exhibit booths will offer attendees and customers the opportunity to see various technology demonstrations, including neoRIDE mobility payment platform, Clean Air Zones-as-a-Service (CAZaaS), multiprotocol reader technology, and more.

Neology invites attendees at either show to visit their booth, meet Neology leaders, and learn about the changes driving Neology’s renewed approach to partnering, innovating, and delivering.

“By consciously, intentionally clarifying who we are and what we have to offer the world, we are [re]defining ourselves as a values-driven brand that personifies partnership, trustworthiness, innovation, and reliability,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “We want our customers to know that everything we do is to provide a better solution and experience for them and the communities they serve.”

About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems, we are helping communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety. Neology’s Integrated Mobility Platform™ is built on a modular open architecture design which enables rapid integration of new & evolving technologies, system reconfiguration, and expansion to support future needs.

