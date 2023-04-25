UM delegation visits top universities in Singapore to forge collaborations on training of innovative talent

MACAU, April 25 - A delegation from the University of Macau (UM), led by Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins, recently visited three top universities in Singapore to foster exchanges and cooperation in teaching and research and promote the training of innovative talent with global competitiveness, so as to expand UM’s international network and enhance its degree of internationalisation.

The UM delegation first visited the National University of Singapore (NUS) and was warmly welcomed by NUS President Tan Eng Chye and other representatives. During the visit, Tan gave an introduction to the history and development direction of NUS and expressed hope to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between NUS and UM in the development of innovative models for talent cultivation and the pursuit of breakthroughs in scientific research. Song said that NUS is a world-class university, adding that the visit would help to strengthen the ties between the two universities and create opportunities for collaboration in talent training and research innovation. In the past five years, the two universities have jointly published more than 200 papers and have launched an exchange programme for student researchers in the field of materials science to promote research collaboration and talent development. Looking ahead, the two universities will strengthen collaborations in areas such as student exchange, joint training of doctoral students, and research, which will provide more opportunities and resources for students from both universities.

The delegation then visited the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), where Song and SUTD President Chong Tow Chong signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). According to the MOU, UM and SUTD will jointly undertake academic and research projects, establish exchange programmes for faculty and students, co-organise academic seminars, and share academic resources. After the signing ceremony, representatives of the two universities exchanged views on the promotion of the above-mentioned projects and future plans for collaboration. Both parties expressed hope to launch student exchange programmes and foster research collaboration on the basis of the MOU. According to Song, cooperation between UM and SUTD will promote academic exchange and provide students and faculty with greater learning and development opportunities, thus leading to a win-win situation. Chong pointed out that the signing of the MOU would also help promote international academic exchange and and nurture innovative talents with global perspectives. Members of the UM delegation also visited the Dyson-SUTD Innovation Studios and Fab Lab to learn about SUTD’s latest development in technological innovation.

The UM delegation also visited Nanyang Technological University (NTU). During the visit, Tim White, vice president of NTU, introduced NTU’s strengths and achievements in talent cultivation and research and expressed hope to deepen cooperation between UM and NTU in technology and innovation, academic exchange, and talent training. Song said that UM attaches great importance to the partnership with NTU, adding that three NTU students had come to UM for exchange study in this semester. He expressed hope that both universities would continue to work together to cultivate talent with international perspectives and innovative abilities, and jointly promote higher education development in Asia and beyond. Both parties also exchanged views on further cooperation to enhance faculty and student exchange, jointly hold academic seminars, and promote joint research projects. Later, the UM delegation visited the School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and the School of Chemical, Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at NTU to learn about their latest developments and research achievements. The UM delegation also visited the NTU-USP office and learned about NTU's training model for top students, and exchanged ideas on cultivating student leaders.

The UM delegation also paid a visit to Chinese Ambassador to Singapore Sun Haiyan and Minister-Counsellor (Education) Han Jun. During the visit, the UM members gave an introduction to the university’s latest development, international strategic layout, as well as the current situation and prospects of cooperation between UM and Singaporean education institutions. Sun praised UM for its rapid development in recent years and its achievements in internationalisation, and stated that the embassy will fully support UM in expanding cooperation and exchanges with Singaporean education institutions. Both sides also had in-depth discussions on promoting cooperation between universities in the Macao SAR and Singapore.

Member of the UM delegation also included Tang Zikang, director of the Institute of Applied Physics and Materials Engineering (IAPME); Pan Hui, deputy director of IAPME; and Wang Ruibing, director of the Global Affairs Office.