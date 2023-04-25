Cantata To Host Independent Living Open House On May 2nd In Brookfield

Newly renovated Independent Living apartments are available to tour at Cantata in Brookfield

Cantata Open House will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2940 McCormick Avenue in Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD, IL, USA, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cantata, Brookfield’s only Independent Senior Living community, is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2940 McCormick Avenue in Brookfield.

The public—especially potential Independent Living residents and their families—are invited to attend and tour Cantata’s newly remodeled apartments and common areas in the Wye Valley building. Staff will be on hand to answer questions about the benefits of Independent Senior Living in general and specifically what sets Cantata apart.

“We can’t wait to showcase our renovations and highlight the services our residents rave about,” said Lesya Shoorgot, Cantata’s Resident Service Director. “This is an opportunity for guests to get a feel for life at Cantata and witness some of the daily activities that keep individuals engaged and connected.”

Visitors can learn about on-site physician visits, outpatient therapy resources, and Cantata At Home—the caregiving program that supports each resident’s independence. Plus, they can explore on-site amenities including a spacious restaurant-style dining room and activity spaces. Also available that day to explore are the campus fitness center, which boasts an array of exercise equipment, and the hair salon that services all areas of the Cantata campus. The 10-acre wooded campus offers a variety of outdoor features, too, like walking paths with relaxation benches and a gazebo to rest and take in the beautiful grounds.

“With trees and flowers blooming, spring is a perfect time to experience the natural beauty of our community,” said Shoorgot.

At Cantata, the 66 all-inclusive Independent Living residences are located in one secure building staffed with a building manager. Each apartment comes with a fully equipped kitchen, full bath, comfy living room, and either one or two bedrooms to meet the needs of individuals as well as couples. All utilities except for phone service are included as is satellite TV and Wi-Fi. Everything from building and common area maintenance to in-unit appliance and mechanical upkeep is included in monthly rent, as well. Housekeeping services are provided twice a month.

“Cantata has been a part of the community supporting independent seniors in Brookfield for decades,” said Shoorgot. “As a non-profit organization, we have the flexibility to work with potential residents and their families to find the financial solution for their specific situation. Our Best Life Savings Plan allows individuals to adjust their initial down payment to meet their desired monthly rental budget.”

More information on the Best Life Savings plan will be available at Cantata’s May 2nd Open House. The community is located at 2940 McCormick Avenue in Brookfield, next to the Brookfield Zoo. The entrance is on the north side of 31st Street at McCormick Avenue. To R.S.V.P., call (708) 387-1030 or email OpenHouse@Cantata.org.

Those who cannot attend the Open House can schedule a one-on-one tour of Independent Living by logging onto CantataSeniorLiving.org.