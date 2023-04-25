Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of Harry Belafonte:

“Today, Americans mourn the loss of Harry Belafonte: a cultural giant who blazed trails in American music and in the fight to realize America’s highest ideals.

“The son of Caribbean immigrants, Harry overcame poverty and bigotry to bless our world with his extraordinary talent. The iconic voice of the King of Calypso will never cease to spark smiles and brighten rooms, and his relentless advocacy for human rights leaves an indelible legacy that will be felt for generations. Whether standing alongside Dr. King at the March on Washington, fighting against Apartheid or mobilizing for famine relief for Africa, he answered great moral crises of his time with his fiery, passionate activism.

“May it be a comfort to his loving wife Pamela, his dear children and step-children, his many beloved grandchildren, and his entire family that so many around the world mourn their loss and are praying for them during this sad time.”