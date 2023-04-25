Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,077 in the last 365 days.

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the passing of Harry Belafonte:

“Today, Americans mourn the loss of Harry Belafonte: a cultural giant who blazed trails in American music and in the fight to realize America’s highest ideals.

“The son of Caribbean immigrants, Harry overcame poverty and bigotry to bless our world with his extraordinary talent.  The iconic voice of the King of Calypso will never cease to spark smiles and brighten rooms, and his relentless advocacy for human rights leaves an indelible legacy that will be felt for generations.  Whether standing alongside Dr. King at the March on Washington, fighting against Apartheid or mobilizing for famine relief for Africa, he answered great moral crises of his time with his fiery, passionate activism. 

“May it be a comfort to his loving wife Pamela, his dear children and step-children, his many beloved grandchildren, and his entire family that so many around the world mourn their loss and are praying for them during this sad time.”

You just read:

Pelosi Statement on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more