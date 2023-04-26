Set the mood for manufacturing and inspection with KBC Tools & Machinery and Reliable's Uberlight task lighting
KBC is excited to offer the Reliable Uberlight for use in machine shops to North America.
@wrightmachining recently commented on KBC’s Instagram post, "It's a great light, game changer at the milling machine."”STERLING HEIGHTS, MICHIGAN, USA, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reliable Uberlight is an affordable solution to light up any work area and the world with up to 600 lumens, 9 settings, (2700k, 4000k, 5000k, and 3 color settings – warm white, natural white, or ultra bright). This allows each machinist, tool and die maker, CNC operator, or fabricator to choose the combination that works the best for their work, whether it is a cool bright light or a warm sunny light, Reliable and KBC provide the task lighting to get the job done without eye strain.
— Wright Machining
The Reliable Uberlight comes in black or white and 3 styles: with a convenient clamp mount to easily mount on any machinery or worktable ($59.00 US/$79.00 CDN), with a 7.75” base to prevent tipping ($89.00 US/ $119 CDN), or a direct table mount, (black only, shown below, $59.00 US/ $79.00 CDN). With its 26.5” silicone gooseneck and 270 degree rotational head the Reliable Uberlight allows light precisely where needed with a great hold. The 4.75” LED panel does not create glare or flickering and provides up to 60,000 hours of use. All provided with a 67” cord, (the table mount style comes with a wall plug, and all others have a USB end and a brick adapter.)
@wrightmachining recently commented on KBC’s Instagram post, "It's a great light, game changer at the milling machine." KBC adds that it can be a gamechanger on any of the machines in a shop, or in assembly, inspection, or design areas, as well as for home use for work and hobbies. When tools, workpieces, and machining can be seen clearly, rework and mistakes diminish.
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time!
PAULA BASS
KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY
+1 9055646600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram