The FOD Control Corporation Joins NASCAR As New Competition Partner
NASCAR will be leveraging FOD Control's industry leading FOD-Razor sweeping system to secure their motor speedways in a new multi-year agreement.
We are looking forward to seeing how our revolutionary sweeping solution will help increase safety, drive performance, and contribute to the overall success of NASCAR's legendary racing series.”GARLAND, TX, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The FOD Control Corporation, a leading provider of Foreign Object Damage (FOD) prevention solutions, announces today that they have joined the NASCAR Competition Partner program. The FOD Control Corporation will be supplying its cutting-edge FOD-Razor® Mark 2 sweeping technology to NASCAR, ensuring the highest level of safety and performance for their tracks, drivers, and teams.
— Garth Hughes
The FOD-Razor® Mark 2 system is designed to keep motorsports facilities safe and provide an optimal racing surface by reducing the risk of debris on the track. With our innovative friction sweeper systems, NASCAR drivers, teams and Track Operations personnel can feel confident and secure as they race at top speeds.
"We're excited to collaborate with NASCAR as a Competition Partner and contribute to the safety and success of drivers and teams," said Garth Hughes, General Manager and President of The FOD Control Corp. "Our FOD prevention technology is the perfect fit for the high-performance environment of NASCAR. We are thrilled to be given this opportunity by NASCAR and we look forward to creating a long and successful partnership."
The NASCAR Competition Partner Program is a distinctive platform that permits companies to demonstrate their relationship with NASCAR to their customers and highlights a commitment to excellence and innovation in the motorsports industry.
About The FOD Control Corporation
For over 40 years The FOD Control Corporation has been committed to providing Foreign Object Damage (FOD) prevention solutions to a variety of industries, including the aerospace and military sectors as well as facility management. Our FOD sweepers are trusted by companies around the world for their effectiveness and reliability. This partnership with NASCAR allows us to showcase our technology and expertise to a wider audience, while also supporting the growth of motorsports markets around the world.
