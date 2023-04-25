Aleutian Airways Welcomes Third Saab 2000 and Increases Summer Schedule to King Salmon
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleutian Airways; the strongest link in the chain, continues to grow, adding its third Saab 2000 into the fleet just a few short months after launching service to Dutch Harbor. This additional aircraft will be used to support the airline’s busy spring and summer schedule which includes the addition of Sand Point, Cold Bay and King Salmon. New Sand Point and Cold Bay service begins this Monday, May 1.
In related news, due to high demand, Aleutian Airways has added an additional roundtrip flight between King Salmon and Anchorage, June 3, through August 23.
The additional flights are scheduled to:
• Depart Anchorage at 10:40 a.m.
• Arrive in King Salmon at 11:45 a.m.
• Depart King Salmon at 12:15 p.m.
• Arrive in Anchorage at 1:20 p.m.
Available flights can be booked online at flyaleutian.com, through your local travel agent or by calling the reservations department direct at (907) 600-7090. Charter requests for group travel can be submitted at flyaleutian.com/charter.
For media assets or to schedule an interview please contact Ashley Hammers, Director of Branding and Communication, ashley.hammers@flyaleutian.com.
About Aleutian Airways
Aleutian Airways, operated by Sterling Airways, is a joint venture between Wexford Capital and McKinley Alaska Private Investment, to answer the community’s need for airline service to the Aleutian Islands as well as other destinations throughout Alaska. Operating Saab 2000 aircraft Aleutian Airways is the Strongest Link in the Chain. More information can be found at flyaleutian.com.
About Sterling Airways
Sterling Airways dba Aleutian Airways, a portfolio company of Wexford Capital LP, has the mission to set a new standard in aviation. Led by a team of experienced airline professionals, Sterling provides the highest level of safety, customer service and professionalism in the industry. For more information visit flysterling.com
