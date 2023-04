Body Fat Measurement Market Set to Surpass $765 Million by 2031, Driven by a Steady 6.8% CAGR Growth Rate

Body Fat Measurement Industry

Stepping towards a Healthier Future: Body Fat Measurement Market Projected to Exceed $765 Million by 2031 with a 6.8% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐š๐ญ ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 6.8% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2022 ๐ญ๐จ 2031. ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $395.13 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2021 ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $765.00 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2031.

There are several factors driving the growth of the body fat measurement market. Rising awareness about the health risks associated with obesity and the importance of maintaining a healthy body composition has led to increased demand for body fat measurement devices. Additionally, the growing emphasis on fitness and wellness, as well as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, have also contributed to the market's growth.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11261

Technological advancements in body fat measurement devices, such as the development of non-invasive and convenient methods for measuring body fat percentage, have also fueled the market growth. These advancements have made body fat measurement more accurate, accessible, and user-friendly, thereby driving adoption among consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Accufitness

2. beurer gmbh

3. Bodystat Ltd

4. Charder Electronic co

5. Cosmed S.R.L

6. Diagnostic Medical Systems

7. Garmin Ltd.

8. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9. Hologic

10. Inbody co.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12. Omron Corporation

13. RJL Systems

14. SELVAS AI INC. (JAWON MEDICAL CO.

15. SECA GmbH and CO.KG.

16. Tanita

17. Withings

โ€ƒ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

Products:

1. Calipers: Calipers are handheld devices used to measure skinfold thickness at different sites on the body. They are a common and affordable option for body fat measurement, especially in clinical settings.

2. Body scales: Body scales equipped with bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology are widely used for estimating body fat percentage. These scales measure the resistance to the flow of electrical current through the body, which can help estimate body fat percentage.

3. Others: There are various other products available in the market for body fat measurement, including handheld devices, wearable devices, and mobile applications, which utilize different technologies such as infrared, ultrasound, and laser for estimating body fat percentage.

Techniques:

1. Hydrostatic Weighing: Hydrostatic weighing, also known as underwater weighing, is considered one of the most accurate methods for measuring body fat percentage. It involves measuring a person's body weight underwater and calculating body density based on the principle of buoyancy.

2. Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA): BIA is a commonly used technique for estimating body fat percentage. It measures the resistance to the flow of electrical current through the body, as fat has higher resistance compared to lean tissue.

3. Air Displacement Plethysmography: Air displacement plethysmography, also known as the Bod Pod, is a non-invasive technique that measures body volume by assessing the volume of air displaced in a closed chamber. Body fat percentage is calculated based on the measured body volume and body weight.

4. Dual-Emission X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA): DXA, also known as DEXA or bone densitometry, is a medical imaging technique that uses low-dose X-rays to measure body composition, including bone mineral density and body fat percentage. It is commonly used in research and clinical settings.

Regions:

1. North America: The North American market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This region has a significant market share due to the high prevalence of obesity, increasing awareness about health and fitness, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

2. Europe: The European market includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. This region also has a substantial market share due to the increasing emphasis on health and wellness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and growing adoption of body fat measurement devices in fitness and healthcare settings.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market includes countries such as Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. This region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness about health and wellness, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization leading to lifestyle changes.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) market includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA. This region is expected to show moderate growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyle patterns, and rising awareness about obesity-related health risks.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐š๐ญ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/body-fat-measurement-market/purchase-options

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Antihyperlipidemic Drugs Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antihyperlipidemic-drugs-market

Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/premenstrual-syndrome-treatment-market-A05965

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/irritable-bowel-syndrome-treatment-market-A05948

Neurology Devices market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neurology-devices-market-A05956

Uveitis Treatment Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uveitis-treatment-market-A05994

Trauma products market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/trauma-products-market-A05988

Digital Diabetes Management Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-diabetes-management-market-A06052