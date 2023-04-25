Body Fat Measurement Market Set to Surpass $765 Million by 2031, Driven by a Steady 6.8% CAGR Growth Rate

Body Fat Measurement Industry

Stepping towards a Healthier Future: Body Fat Measurement Market Projected to Exceed $765 Million by 2031 with a 6.8% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 6.8% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2022 𝐭𝐨 2031. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $395.13 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2021 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $765.00 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2031.

There are several factors driving the growth of the body fat measurement market. Rising awareness about the health risks associated with obesity and the importance of maintaining a healthy body composition has led to increased demand for body fat measurement devices. Additionally, the growing emphasis on fitness and wellness, as well as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, have also contributed to the market's growth.

Technological advancements in body fat measurement devices, such as the development of non-invasive and convenient methods for measuring body fat percentage, have also fueled the market growth. These advancements have made body fat measurement more accurate, accessible, and user-friendly, thereby driving adoption among consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Accufitness

2. beurer gmbh

3. Bodystat Ltd

4. Charder Electronic co

5. Cosmed S.R.L

6. Diagnostic Medical Systems

7. Garmin Ltd.

8. General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

9. Hologic

10. Inbody co.

11. Koninklijke Philips N.V

12. Omron Corporation

13. RJL Systems

14. SELVAS AI INC. (JAWON MEDICAL CO.

15. SECA GmbH and CO.KG.

16. Tanita

17. Withings

𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Products:

1. Calipers: Calipers are handheld devices used to measure skinfold thickness at different sites on the body. They are a common and affordable option for body fat measurement, especially in clinical settings.

2. Body scales: Body scales equipped with bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology are widely used for estimating body fat percentage. These scales measure the resistance to the flow of electrical current through the body, which can help estimate body fat percentage.

3. Others: There are various other products available in the market for body fat measurement, including handheld devices, wearable devices, and mobile applications, which utilize different technologies such as infrared, ultrasound, and laser for estimating body fat percentage.

Techniques:

1. Hydrostatic Weighing: Hydrostatic weighing, also known as underwater weighing, is considered one of the most accurate methods for measuring body fat percentage. It involves measuring a person's body weight underwater and calculating body density based on the principle of buoyancy.

2. Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA): BIA is a commonly used technique for estimating body fat percentage. It measures the resistance to the flow of electrical current through the body, as fat has higher resistance compared to lean tissue.

3. Air Displacement Plethysmography: Air displacement plethysmography, also known as the Bod Pod, is a non-invasive technique that measures body volume by assessing the volume of air displaced in a closed chamber. Body fat percentage is calculated based on the measured body volume and body weight.

4. Dual-Emission X-ray Absorptiometry (DXA): DXA, also known as DEXA or bone densitometry, is a medical imaging technique that uses low-dose X-rays to measure body composition, including bone mineral density and body fat percentage. It is commonly used in research and clinical settings.

Regions:

1. North America: The North American market includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. This region has a significant market share due to the high prevalence of obesity, increasing awareness about health and fitness, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

2. Europe: The European market includes countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe. This region also has a substantial market share due to the increasing emphasis on health and wellness, rising prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases, and growing adoption of body fat measurement devices in fitness and healthcare settings.

3. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific market includes countries such as Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific. This region is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing awareness about health and wellness, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization leading to lifestyle changes.

4. LAMEA: The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) market includes countries such as Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA. This region is expected to show moderate growth due to increasing healthcare expenditure, changing lifestyle patterns, and rising awareness about obesity-related health risks.

