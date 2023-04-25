Dental Practice Management Software Market to Reach $3.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 9.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in the adoption of dental practice management software, surge in cases of dental diseases, and the increase in awareness regarding oral healthcare in developing countries drive the growth of global dental practice management software market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Dental Practice Management Software Market by Delivery Mode (On Premise and Cloud Based), By Application (Patient Communication, Invoice and Billing, Insurance Management, Appointment Scheduling and Others) By End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global dental practice management software industry generated $1.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

Increase in awareness in developing countries regarding oral healthcare, rise in demand of dental practice management software, and technological advancement in dental practice management software such as access data of patient from anytime and anywhere, easy communication with patients, and others drive the growth of the global dental practice management software market. However, the lack of IT skilled professional is hampering the dental practice management software market growth. On the contrary, the increase in adoption of key strategies by key players is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental practice management software market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $3.5 billion CAGR 9.7% No. of Pages in Report 370 Segments covered Delivery Mode, Application, End User, And Region Drivers Surge in cases of dental diseases



Rise in dental practice



Rise in geriatric population Opportunities Technological advancement in dental practice management software



Increase in demand for dental practice management software Restraints Shortage of skilled IT professionals

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the dental practice management software market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for dental practice management software is restoring back. This, in turn, is presenting various growth opportunities for companies operating in the dental practice management software market.

The cloud based segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on delivery mode, the cloud based segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in number of market players who manufactures cloud based software and increase in awareness regarding benefits of cloud based software.

The patient communication segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the patient communication segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to high adoption of dental practice management software for patient communication and extra features such as appointment reminder and others. However, the insurance management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increases demand of insurance for oral health coverage, and rise in number of insurance plans for oral health coverage.

The dental clinics to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around three-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of dental clinics, and high adoption of dental practice management software by dental clinics. The hospital segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in number of patient visit in hospital, and rise in routine body checkup in hospitals.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental practice management software market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in awareness related to use of dental practice management software among dentist, rise in number of dental diseases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Leading Market Players: -

ACE Dental Software

Carestream Dental, LLC

CD Nevco LLC (Curve Dental)

Datacon Dental Systems Inc.

DentiMax

Good Methods Global Inc. (CareStack)

Henry Schein Inc.

Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

Planet DDS

Practice-Web Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental practice management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnership, integration, product upgrade/development, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

