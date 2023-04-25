Premier Foodservice Industry Manufacturer Rep, Curate, Opens its newest Culinary Center in Kansas City

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curate, a division of Forward Solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of their new Culinary Center in Kansas City on Thursday, May 4 from 11 am to 7 pm at 3612 Karnes Blvd. Their innovative new space is designed to offer an unparalleled culinary experience for food enthusiasts and professionals alike providing training equipment, specification recommendations, and menu consultation to the dealer and design community.



Located in the heart of downtown Kansas City, Curate’s Culinary Center is equipped with the latest tools and technology curated from industry-leading manufacturing partners. Curate’s state-of-the-art kitchen provides multiple stations for food preparation and a comfortable seating area for guests.

“We are thrilled to be opening a space that our customers can utilize for menu and concept development as well as learn about the latest product innovations from our factory partners,” says Katie Stowe, President of Curate. The state-of-the-art center includes a fully functioning bar, commercial kitchen, prep kitchen, warewashing area, and a 25 ft. wall for smallwares and tabletop design.

With other culinary centers across the U.S., Curate is excited to welcome guests to Kansas City for a hands-on, immersive experience. Please join Curate on May 4th, 2023, from 11 am – 7 pm for a day of food, music, fun, and learning at their newest culinary center in Kansas City.

About Curate

Curate is the premier foodservice industry manufacturers’ rep group, specializing in commercial kitchens, restaurant and bar equipment, and tabletop supplies.

Working at three different levels, they provide high-end manufacturers with a team of sales and marketing professionals, commercial equipment dealers with expert knowledge and end-users with consultative industry experience. For more information on Curate, please visit www.curateteam.com.

Anna Madrigal

Marketing Manager

630-586-6910

anna.madrigal@forward-solutions.com