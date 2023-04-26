This Hiring Model Saves US Businesses Millions Annually, Redefining the Future of Work
hyyer announced today that they have saved over 5 million dollars for US businesses by connecting them with their global pool of professionals.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- hyyer, a fast-growing exclusive network of freelancers, announced today that they have saved over 5 million dollars for US businesses by connecting them with their global pool of professionals. According to hyyer's data, their remote model saves an average of $53,000 per employee annually in headcount costs. This means that companies can save millions by adopting remote work as the new standard.
Brian Gerrard and Sean Meenan, co-founders of hyyer, believe that remote work is the future of business growth. "Our fully remote hiring model allows businesses to scale quickly while keeping costs low," said Gerrard. "The benefits of remote work are clear: reduced overhead costs, access to a larger talent pool, and increased employee satisfaction," added Meenan.
hyyer's unique approach to remote staffing has been a game-changer for many US businesses. By leveraging technology to connect clients with top talent from around the world, hyyer has helped companies of all sizes achieve their goals while maintaining a lean workforce. With a 98% placement rate, Hyyer helps startups fill open roles within 10 business days for $1,000, a steep contrast to traditional hiring which takes US companies 90 days and over $28,000 of internal resources on average. The vast majority of platform users have also written off using products Upwork, as, unlike Upwork, hyyer offers each client a dedicated talent specialist to help with sourcing and professionals must be accepted into hyyers exclusive talent network
"We've seen firsthand how our remote model can help businesses save millions of dollars each year," said Gerrard. "We're excited to share this secret with more US businesses and help them grow sustainably while keeping costs low."
hyyer's success story is proof that remote work is not only possible but also beneficial for businesses of all sizes. As the world continues to embrace the future of work, hyyer is leading the charge and helping US businesses save millions in the process.
About hyyer:
hyyer is a fully remote network of freelancers and contractors that connects US businesses with top talent from around the world. Founded in 2019 by Brian Gerrard and Sean Meenan, hyyer has quickly become a leader in the remote work industry, helping companies of all sizes grow sustainably while keeping costs low.
