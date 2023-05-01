Town of Edgartown, Massachusetts, Meets Citizen Needs with OpenGov Digital Permitting & Licensing

Legacy software proved to be too good to be true in the Town of Edgartown, MA. But OpenGov delivered on its digital permitting promises.

MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Unable to meet the needs of its residents, officials from the Town of Edgartown, MA, searched for a new digital permitting solution and found a perfect match with OpenGov , the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities.The Town, a tourist destination on Martha’s Vineyard, was challenged by legacy software that turned out to be too good to be true. It was inexpensive and promised great outcomes. In reality, the software created internal silos and didn’t meet the Town’s needs or residents’ requests. In short, it was the wrong solution for the job. When officials saw OpenGov Permitting & Licensing in action in a neighboring Town, they marveled over its ease of use, flexibility, and design. That’s when they chose OpenGov as their digital permitting and licensing partner.Now, silos will be a thing of the past as staff collaborates within the platform, thanks to easy online access. Plus, OpenGov Permitting & Licensing will enhance productivity as staff has the ability to process requests faster and with fewer errors. Residents, developers, and business owners will have access to a 24/7 online platform where they simply complete a questionnaire that takes them to the required permit or license. They then can submit and pay for the application online. OpenGov’s streamlined review and approval process means applications will be processed up to five times faster, boosting satisfaction among citizens and staff.The Town of Edgartown joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.