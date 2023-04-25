Submit Release
Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation IBCP, the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per share. This dividend is payable on May 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 5, 2023.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $5.0 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact:   William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933
Gavin A. Mohr, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3929


