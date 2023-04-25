Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,024 in the last 365 days.

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2023

FORNEBU, Norway, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: "AKH") will publish its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Wednesday 3 May 2023, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Wednesday 3 May 2023

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors/ 

Questions can be submitted throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2023-301806974.html

SOURCE Aker Horizons

You just read:

Aker Horizons ASA: Invitation to Presentation of First-Quarter Results 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more