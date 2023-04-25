Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,192 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,018 in the last 365 days.

Parsons Delivers Electric Truck Fleet to Enhance Sustainable Practices

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation PSN announced today that the company has added 20 Ford Lightning electric trucks to support their client, Chemours, in North Carolina. In addition to receiving a new electric fleet, the charging station design and installation will be completed in-house by Parsons' electrical engineering and delivery teams.

The fleet of electric trucks will be used by Parsons' employees, who in the last two years, have driven over 2.5 million miles around Fayetteville and Wilmington for the Chemours programs, collecting thousands of residential drinking water samples for assessment and replacement. By leveraging their qualifications to deliver fleet electrification and zero emission vehicle charging stations, Parsons is significantly reducing the impact to the environment as they continue this work.

"The Parsons team is doing amazing work for Chemours to help manage several projects in the Cape Fear River Basin," said Peter Torrellas, president, Connected Communities business unit for Parsons. "This work is improving the communities where we operate, and I am proud that we are enhancing our positive environmental impact with the addition of electric vehicles to our fleet."

In addition to the EV transformation, Chemours invested in smart fleet management software that enables Parsons' drivers to optimize routes and minimize miles driven. This not only impacts overall emissions but improves safety by reducing time spent behind the wheel.

Furthermore, by leveraging the Parsons and Chemours partnership, the team negotiated favorable clean power costs for the EV fleet. These savings, combined with the decreased use of fossil fuel — which will reduce fuel costs by approximately 25 cents per mile — result in nearly $250,000 in annual client savings, in addition to further minimizing their carbon footprint.

This transition is evidence of the company's environmental sustainability commitment, which includes dedicating the resources, planning, and effort to their clients and public agencies to help them meet their fleet transition goals.

Learn more about Parsons' dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts at https://www.parsons.com/care/.

About Parsons

Parsons PSN is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Chelsie McKittrick
+1 512.719.6877
Chelsie.Mckittrick@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@parsons.com


You just read:

Parsons Delivers Electric Truck Fleet to Enhance Sustainable Practices

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more