Report: Record 35 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Headquarter in California

The companies have combined to create 31,985 jobs worldwide

MIAMI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California now serves as the global or U.S. headquarters for 35 Israeli-founded unicorns – privately held companies valued at $1 billion or more – according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Anchored by a dynamic cluster in Silicon Valley, the 35 Israeli-founded unicorns mark the most ever in a single state at one time.

"California remains a prime destination for Israeli entrepreneurs to build powerhouse tech companies." 

"Despite a dizzying multi-year stretch that has seen disruptions to international travel, breaks in the global supply chain, and a shaky economy," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said, "California remains a prime destination for Israeli entrepreneurs to build powerhouse tech companies."

The 35 Israeli-founded unicorn companies have combined to create some 31,985 direct jobs around the world, an average of 914 jobs per company. The five largest job creators are Armis (5,000), Navan (3,000), SpotOn (2,526), Deel (2,464), and Gusto (2,424).

"The mystique around the 'Start-Up Nation' is certainly an effective marketing tool," Kaplowitz said. "Still, the Israeli brand remains strong because these companies are creating thousands of local jobs and enriching communities."

The total valuation for all 35 unicorns amounts to $115 billion. That puts the average company value at $3.29 billion. The three Israeli-founded companies with the highest valuations in the U.S. all have their global or U.S. headquarters in California: Rapyd ($15 billion), Deel ($12 billion), and Gusto ($10 billion). Each of these companies also has a presence in multiple U.S. markets. Although Rapyd's global headquarters is in London, it now maintains U.S. offices in San Francisco, San Jose, Denver, and Miami. Deel's global headquarters is based in San Francisco and the HR platform provider has a New York office. Gusto, also based in San Francisco, has offices in Denver, New York, and Scottsdale.

The newest unicorn members are Monte Carlo, a data observability platform that completed a raise based on a $1.6 billion value in May; StoreDot, an advanced battery maker that also surpassed the "three-comma" valuation milestone last May; and Visby Medical, a PCR-based health diagnostics company that closed a funding round at a $1.1 billion valuation in June. Soon after completing a $116 million capital raise at a $1.4 billion valuation last February, gaming developer Tripledot Studios acquired California-based Live Play Mobile to secure its Golden State credentials.

With 14 Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters, San Francisco has the most of any city in California. Nationally, San Francisco trails only New York City, which is currently home to 30 Israeli-founded unicorns. Palo Alto's five Israeli-founded unicorns are the second-most in California, followed by San Jose, with four.

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in California

Company

Valuation

Jobs Created

City

Solution

AppsFlyer

$2,000,000,000

1,640

San Francisco

Mobile marketing analytics

Armis

$3,500,000,000

5,000

San Francisco

Agentless device security

At-Bay

$1,350,000,000

287

San Francisco

Cyber insurance

BigPanda

$1,200,000,000

345

Redwood City

IT software solution

Cato Networks

$2,500,000,000

696

San Jose

SaaS platform

Cloudinary

$2,000,000,000

484

Santa Clara

Media experience platform

Deel

$12,000,000,000

2,464

San Francisco 

Payroll and compliance

Dremio

$2,000,000,000

371

Santa Clara

Big data curation

Exabeam

$2,400,000,000

724

Foster City

Security automation

Firebolt

$1,400,000,000

154

San Francisco

Data warehousing

Fundbox

$1,100,000,000

275

San Francisco

Cash flow optimization

Gong

$7,250,000,000

1,458

Palo Alto

Revenue intelligence

Gusto

$10,000,000,000

2,424

San Francisco

Payroll, benefits, and HR

Hailo

$1,100,000,000

217

San Jose

AI chipmaker

HoneyBook

$2,500,000,000

200

San Francisco

Workflow platform

Houzz

$4,000,000,000

1,664

Palo Alto

Home design and decorating

Monte Carlo

$1,600,000,000

199

San Francisco

Data monitoring 

Navan

$9,200,000,000

3,000

Palo Alto

Corporate travel management

NEXT Insurance

$4,000,000,000

800

Palo Alto 

Insurance for small businesses

Noname Security

$1,000,000,000

386

San Jose

API security

Placer.ai

$1,000,000,000

598

Los Altos

Foot traffic analytics

RapidAPI

$1,000,000,000

200

San Francisco

API marketplace

Rapyd

$15,000,000,000

850

San Francisco

Payments platform

Redis Labs

$2,000,000,000

891

Mountain View

Database management

Salt Security

$1,500,000,000

204

Palo Alto

API security

SpotOn

$3,600,000,000

2,526

San Francisco

Restaurant & retail payment

StoreDot

$1,500,000,000

128

Irvine

Advanced batteries 

Sunbit

$1,100,000,000

480

Los Angeles

Buy now, pay later

Tipalti

$8,300,000,000

1,024

Foster City

Accounts payable

Trax

$2,250,000,000

824

San Francisco

Retail analytics

Tripledot Studios

$1,400,000,000

400

Los Angeles

Mobile games studio

Veev

$1,000,000,000

255

Hayward

Home-building tech

Visby Medical

$1,100,000,000

249

San Jose

PCR-based diagnostics

Viz.ai

$1,200,000,000

403

San Francisco

AI disease detection & care

Wiliot

$1,000,000,000

165

San Diego

IoT Platform

 

In contrast to the six Israeli-founded California unicorns that went public between April 27, 2021 and April 27, 2022 (Hippo, Innoviz, ironSource, Otonomo, SentinelOne, and WalkeMe), no Israeli-founded California unicorn IPO'ed over the past year. California did, however, lose one unicorn. Wiz, a cloud security leader, moved its U.S. headquarters from Palo Alto to New York.

California's Israeli-founded unicorn total represents a 10 percent increase from the state's previous national record of 32 set in 2022. 

The companies' valuations and direct jobs created figures are estimates based on data resources, publicly available information, and conversations with executives and industry analysts. The estimates do not necessarily reflect the most current values.

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli-founded companies are having on local communities at www.usisrael.co.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/report-record-35-israeli-founded-unicorns-now-headquarter-in-california-301806963.html

SOURCE United States - Israel Business Alliance

