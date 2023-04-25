Fluent™ Announces Recipients of the Fifth Annual DentaQual® Leaders In Quality® EliteStar® Dentist & Practice Awards

The awards program recognizes top-performing dentists and dental practices as measured by DentaQual, Fluent's objective dental quality and performance measurement platform

HAMILTON, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent, the premier dental insights company delivering customized, actionable business intelligence to support a variety of dental stakeholder objectives, today announced the recipients of this year's EliteStar Dentist & Practice Awards.

EliteStar scores are calculated using DentaQual, Fluent's objective, data-driven dental quality and performance measurement platform. DentaQual uses a dentist's actual claims data to score the dentist across multiple categories of quality metrics and then compares the dentist's scores to the statistical norm among that dentist's peers in the same specialty and geography. DentaQual scores are based on commercial insurance claims data in DentaBase®, Fluent's multi-payer, fee-for-service, and continually growing dental claims database. DentaBase now contains over 5 billion dental procedures derived from claims data from over 70 national and regional dental benefits plans.

The EliteStar Dentist and Practice awards recognize the top ten performing dentists and practices in each state based on their 2022 practicing behavior. This is the fifth year for the annual EliteStar Dentist Awards and the third year recognizing the top dental practices.

Paul T. Sheils, CEO of Fluent, said: "We are thrilled to announce the new EliteStar Awards recipients! Honoring high-quality dental care is as critical as ever, and the massive amount of objective data used in Fluent's DentaQual platform allows us to do just that. It is clear that these providers and practices are dedicated to serving their patients and their communities. Warmest congratulations to all the recipients!"

To view the complete list of dentists and practices receiving the 2022 DentaQual EliteStar Awards, as well as learn additional information about the program and DentaQual, visit www.DentaQualLeadersInQuality.com.

About Fluent™

Fluent, formerly known as P&R Dental Strategies, is the only dental source that combines comprehensive historical and current dental procedure data with technology, analytics, research and dental domain expertise to address the questions and business concerns of our customers and partners. Fluent's 25+ years of trusted expertise gives us unique insight into how the oral healthcare ecosystem operates. We harness that experience and combine it with the power of our multi-payer dental claims database of commercially insured members, primary research and data management best practices to enable all stakeholders in the oral health industry to thrive.

