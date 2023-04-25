Best's Insurance Law Podcast Addresses How Materials Science Impacts Insurance Claims

AM Best and Best's Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

The latest episode features David Reigner, from expert service provider S-E-A, where he discusses why materials are part of every forensic investigation and how this impacts forensic investigations and insurance claims.

S-E-A is a qualified member in Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

