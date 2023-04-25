April 25: Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

For late April, river conditions were favorable in all areas throughout the week. River flows remained below average, and the river had slightly cloudy visibility downstream of the East Fork and clear visibility upstream of the East Fork. On Sunday, water temperatures ranged from the mid-40s near Stanley to the upper 40s near North Fork. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 1,220 CFS through the town of Salmon, which is 57 percent of average for today’s date.

As of Wednesday, April 19, the Pahsimeroi Hatchery has trapped 2,181 adipose-clipped steelhead, and as of Monday, April 24, the Sawtooth Hatchery has trapped 609 adipose-clipped steelhead.