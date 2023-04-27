Arlington, Massachusetts, Relieves Bottlenecks with OpenGov Digital Permitting, Licensing, and Inspection Software
Paper and in-person processes were causing bottlenecks in the Town of Arlington, MA. OpenGov digital permitting relieved the pressure for staff and customers.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials from the Town of Arlington, MA, are hoping to relieve bottlenecks caused by manual processes now that they have partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital permitting, licensing, and inspection software.
The Town, a northern suburb of Boston, needed innovative solutions in the areas of permitting, licensing, and inspections. Paper processes and PDF applications were just the tip of the bottleneck iceberg. Town staff also dealt with in-person payments, handwritten signatures, and ambiguity with inter-department workflows. COVID-19 heightened the staff’s awareness of these issues, since in-person interactions were especially challenging during that time. Leaders not only wanted to lessen staff’s health and safety risk, they also wanted to increase efficiency and transparency. They found everything they were looking for in OpenGov Permitting & Licensing.
With OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, staff can do away with paper and PDFs as they design forms and workflows using the software’s automated online platform. With faster processes and less room for error, staff will raise the bar on efficiency and productivity. Plus, staff from multiple departments will be able to collaborate within the platform at the same time. The need for in-person interactions will be cut significantly as customers will be able to log on to an easy-to-use self-service portal to submit and pay fee needed permits and licenses. Customers can even log on to request inspections. In-the-field inspectors will then be able to record results and upload photos from a mobile device for applicants to view online.
The Town of Arlington joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
