WR Group Personal Care Recognized in Delicious Living’s 2023 Body and Beauty Awards

Foligain Biotin Shampoo Oralgen NuPearl Natural Teeth Whitening Pen (Peroxide-Free)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WR Group, a leading global wellness company, is excited to announce that two of their brands have been recognized this year by Delicious Living’s Beauty and Body Awards. Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo was awarded the Gold Medal in the Consumer’s Choice Hair Care category.

Last year the impressive product earned the prestigious Delicious Living Retailer’s Choice award.

Oralgen NuPearl®Perfecting Teeth Whitening Pen has won the gold medal for both Consumer’s and Retailer’s Choice at Delicious Living’s 2023 Beauty and Body Awards competition.

A trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, Delicious Living initiated these awards to help consumers feel confident in their beauty purchases.

“Our company prides itself on delivering our customers with products that are safe, effective, and provide true results,” says Renee Barch Niles, EVP WR Group. “The Foligain Rejuvenating Biotin Shampoo has proven time and again to offer both our male and female customers lasting results and we’re grateful to be recognized for Foligain’s innovative, clean formulated Biotin based product!”

"We're honored that Delicious Living has recognized Oralgen for it's safe and effective teeth whitening pen that has been designed specifically for people that have sensitive teeth that suffer the painful side effects of harsh ingredients typically found in other whitening products," states Renee Niles, EVP WR Group. “What made this so exciting for Oralgen NuPearl is that our product was selected by both the Consumer and the Retailer to win this highly admired wellness award for Oral Care!”

For more information on WR Group, Foligain, Oralgen and where to shop, please visit foligain.com; Oralgen.com or contact:

Ildiko Czako at WR Group LLC.

ICzako@wrgroup.com

About Foligain:

Foligain is Hair Thinning Solutions with Trioxidil. The advanced science and technology behind FOLIGAIN products provide effective solutions for thicker-looking hair and rejuvenation for both men and women. FOLIGAIN is the only brand to contain Trioxidil, a triple action nutrient complex developed by a team of hair care experts, with natural, bioactive ingredients clinically proven to support less hair loss and promote scalp health.

About Oralgen

ORALGEN NuPearl is designed to deliver gentle, budget-friendly, and professional level whitening results in the comfort of your home. More than a quarter of people don’t like smiling because of their teeth. ORALGEN offers an easy, clinically proven solution for all ages and needs, including vegan, gluten-free and sensitive teeth.

About WR Group:

Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio of brands is distributed throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide.

WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, liquid botanicals, oral care, beauty, and overall personal wellness categories. Key brands to look for in your favorite retailers include BareOrganics Superfoods, Foligain Natural Hair Regrowth, Oralgen NuPearl Advanced Teeth Whitening and Probiogen Smart Spore Technology Probiotics. These are just a few of the brands that have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.