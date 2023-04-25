[Latest] Global Online Poker Market Size/Share Worth USD 170 Billion by 2030 at a 12% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 2,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,951 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Online Poker Market Size, Trends and Insights By Device Type (Mobile, Desktop), By End-user (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, Social Exuberant), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Poker Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 85.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 96.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 170 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Online Poker market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Online Poker market.
Online Poker Market: Overview
Online poker is incredibly popular and will only continue to grow in popularity as a result of the widespread use of smartphones, acceptance of Bitcoin and other digital currencies, and ease of access to casino websites. Aiming to promote the desired level of confidence in the online betting business, technological developments coexist with the annual expansion of online poker.
For example, virtual reality in gaming creates a simulation of the surroundings; users can interact with them in a real way with specialized equipment such as gloves with sensors.
VR delivers a more realistic gambling experience, higher sound quality, and a realistic game design, as well as allowing players to interact with other players and dealers. Through the creation of new growth potential, VR has assisted the market in improving the gambling experience.
Growth Factors
The market is being driven by expanding internet penetration as well as a rise in the number of people using their mobile phones to play online games both at home and in public. In addition, factors including legal and cultural acceptance, simple access to internet gambling, celebrity endorsements, and corporate sponsorships are promoting industry expansion. The industry is expected to grow more as a result of the affordable mobile applications that are readily available everywhere.
Online poker games place a strong emphasis on creating informational tools that help and support players, protect the integrity of gambling, and guard against fraud. Many online gambling websites provide a free-play version of their games, which presents company growth possibilities.
Many nations have legalized gambling because it creates jobs and generates more tax money for municipal and state governments. In places where casinos play a part in tourist vacations, gambling has also had a good impact on local retail sales for the hotel industry, which has helped the business grow quickly.
Additionally, the adoption of blockchain technology has significantly impacted market expansion. Transparency in gambling activity is ensured by the blockchain’s ability to make safe payments. Due to the speed and security of Bitcoin transactions, gambling offers a wide range of chances. Because bitcoin transactions are subject to fewer regulations, they are now widely employed in online gambling.
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:
Segmental Overview
The market for Online Poker is segmented into device type and end-user. By device type, the mobile segment is anticipated to witness a tremendous CAGR during 2023-2030. Innovative mobile phone technologies have produced stunning smartphone gaming images, increasing access to online gambling on mobile devices. It’s convenient for gamblers to use their mobile devices to place bets. The easy availability of mobile phones at affordable rates, together with cutting-edge features like improved graphics and larger storage capacity is credited with driving the sector’s growth. Players can enjoy a number of benefits from mobile online gambling, including loyalty points, more deposit choices, and multiplayer opportunities with players from all around the world.
Regional Overview
Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the online poker market. The majority of the growth is attributed to the legalization of online gambling in countries such as Italy, Germany, the UK, Italy, Poland, Malta, and Spain. Moreover, the high disposable income, high spending on leisure, and growing popularity of online gambling, in the region is supporting the market growth. Whereas, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a high CAGR during 2023-2030. The relaxation in government rules across Asian countries concerning online betting is boosting the market. Also, increasing spending the population on leisure activities is expected to fuel the market. However, the negative mental impact on players and bans in certain countries is hindering the growth of the market in the region.
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Report Scope
|Feature of the Report
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 96.2 Billion
|Projected Market Size in 2030
|USD 170 Billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 85.4 Billion
|CAGR Growth Rate
|12% CAGR
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Prominent Players
|Tencent, Playtika, Zynga Inc., PokerStars, Arkadium, Baazi Games, MPL, Quadrific Media Pvt Ltd., Pocket52, BLITZ POKER, Ignition, Americas Cardroom, BetOnline, Every game, True Poker, Bovada, Juicy Stakes and Others
|Key Segment
|By Device Type, End-user, and Region
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Recent Trends
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
|Buying Options
Competitive Landscape
By examining market segments and projecting market size, the reports also aid in understanding the dynamics and organizational structure of the global Online Poker industry. The study serves as an investor’s guide thanks to its clear depiction of competitive analysis of key companies by product, price, financial condition, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence in the worldwide access control market.
Browse the full “Online Poker Market Size, Trends and Insights By End-User (Gambling Enthusiasts, Dabblers, Social Exuberant, Teenagers and Adults), By Type (Texas Hold'em Poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5-Card Draw, Follow The Queen), By Application (Gambling, Entertainment) By Platform (PC, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Arcade Games) By Payment Mode (Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/online-poker-market/
Some of the prominent players
The global Online Poker market is segmented as follows:
By End-user
By Type
By Application
By Platform
By Payment Mode
Spectacular Deals
On the basis of Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
This Online Poker Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.
Reasons to Purchase Online Poker Market Report
Reasons for the Research Report
What does the report include?
Who should buy this report?
