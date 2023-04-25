Global System Integrator Market Report: Industry Scope And Forecast To 2032 As Per The Business Research Company's System Integrator Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s system integrator global market research, major industry players are moving towards the adoption of cloud computing solutions. For example, IBM Corporation, a US-based technology business, launched IBM Z and Cloud Modernization Centre in December 2021 to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption. It acts as a digital gateway to a wide range of tools, training, resources, and ecosystem partners designed to help IBM Z clients accelerate the modernization of their apps, data, and processes in an open hybrid cloud architecture. Business acceleration, developer productivity, infrastructure cost efficiency, regulatory, compliance, and security, as well as deployment flexibility, are some of its characteristics.



The global system integrator market size is expected to grow from $35.4 billion in 2022 to $37.7 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6%. The global system integration market size is then expected to reach $48 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 6%.

The growing use of industrial robots in production is projected to boost the market forward. An industrial robot is a machine designed to automate certain manufacturing tasks required by a constantly moving assembly line. They are deployed in predetermined locations throughout an industrial site. A robotic systems integrator analyses manufacturing demands, develops custom solutions, designs the robotic system, and then supports it. Furthermore, desire for automation solutions has favoured demand for industrial robots in industry. For example, according to the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organisation located in Germany, 517,385 new industrial robots were installed in firms globally in 2021. This represents a 31% year-on-year increase and outnumbers the previous year's pre-pandemic record of robot installation by 22%. At the moment, the worldwide fleet of operational robots has surpassed 3.5 million units. As a result, increased usage of industrial robots will propel the robotics system integration market.

Top system integrator companies are John Wood Group PLC, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., Avanceon Limited, JR Automation Technologies LLC, Tesco Controls Inc., Burrow Global LLC, Prime Controls LP.

North America was the largest region in the system integrator market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global system integrator report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global system integrator market is segmented by service outlook into hardware integration service, software integration service, and consulting service; by technology into the human-machine interface (HMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SAAAA), manufacturing execution system (MES), functional safety system, machine vision industrial, robotics industrial pc, industrial internet of things (IIoT), machine condition monitoring, plant asset management; by end-user into it and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utility, other end-users.

System Integrator Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the system integrator market size, system integrator market segments, system integration market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

