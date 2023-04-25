Town of Sunapee, New Hampshire, Replaces Error-Prone Processes with OpenGov Digital Permitting
Town of Sunapee, NH, staff was inundated with paper permits and licenses and error-prone processes. OpenGov digital permitting software eased the load.NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Officials in the Town of Sunapee, NH, sought to make manual, error-prone processes a thing of the past when they partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, on digital permitting software.
The quaint lake Town is located northwest of Concord. The Town struggled with a manual, paper-based process for permitting and licensing. Applicants downloaded online documents and after completion, either email, send, or deliver them by hand to the Town. Bogged down in paper, staff members lacked efficiency and found the process was prone to errors. They needed to streamline with a modern solution. That solution: OpenGov Licensing & Permitting.
Now, the Town will automate by bringing all aspects of licensing and permitting online into one centralized location. By being able to process applications online—perhaps up to five times faster—staff will note fewer errors and increase productivity. Plus, department siloes will be replaced with increased staff collaboration within the platform. Thanks to a self-service portal where citizens can apply and pay for fees and licenses 24/7, customer satisfaction will increase while staff workload decreases.
The Town of Sunapee joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
Steph Beer, Senior Director of Communications
OpenGov
email us here