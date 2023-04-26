IPC and Kaiko Partner to Offer Market Data to the Connexus® Crypto Trading Environment

Delivering enhanced client experience with streamed, real-time crypto market data

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IPC, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for global financial markets, and Kaiko, a leading cryptocurrency market data provider, now offer enterprise-grade data to IPC’s Connexus® Crypto ecosystem.

Launched last year, Connexus® Crypto is IPC’s flagship solution for cryptocurrency trading and is performance engineered to support complex trading strategies. Connexus® Crypto supports cryptocurrency arbitrage, placing market participants ahead of the competition by enabling them to buy and sell a cryptocurrency simultaneously in different markets. The solution also provides users with low latency connectivity and instant access to the liquidity of several global crypto exchanges. It is underpinned by the Connexus® Cloud platform, a multi-cloud trading ecosystem connecting more than 7,000 global market participants.

Kaiko's mission is to execute the foundation of the new digital finance economy, serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each of its enterprise clients, Kaiko builds custom data plans designed to serve those who operate at every step of the investment and investable vehicle lifecycle, from financial products issuers to venues and market infrastructure players, to both buy and sell side. Kaiko is the partner of choice for market supervision actors and market surveillance solution builders.

Following Kaiko’s integration, IPC’s flagship Connexus® Crypto trading environment will now deliver real-time stream data, including spot, and derivative. In addition to real-time prices, Kaiko will offer other products such as aggregated quotes and rates. Kaiko’s data on real-time cryptocurrency prices alongside Connexus® Crypto’s inter-exchange connectivity, rapid execution, and service reliability will enable users to implement highly efficient arbitrage and algorithmic trading strategies, perform effective risk management, investing, monitoring, and regulatory compliance activities.

“Our primary goal is to deliver continuous innovation and specialized communications solutions that align with the rapidly transforming markets. By partnering with Kaiko, we help empower market participants to trade cryptocurrencies efficiently and successfully within our robust, ultra-low latency crypto trading environment.”- Bob Santella, CEO, IPC.

“The fusion of Kaiko and IPC’s capabilities within the market-leading Connexus® infrastructure will support IPC’s extensive global customer base to enhance their trading activities, while also growing our mission to be the leading source of real-time information to market participants,” said Ambre Soubiran, CEO, Kaiko. “This collaboration will enable us to showcase our rich market data offering, demonstrating how it can contribute to the evolution of the digital asset economy.”

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit ipc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Kaiko

Kaiko is the leading data, analytics, indices and research provider in the digital asset industry for institutional clients. Kaiko empowers market participants with accurate, transparent, and actionable financial data to be leveraged for a range of market activities. Kaiko’s mission is to be the foundation of the new digital and tokenized finance economy by serving as a single source for market information from both centralized and decentralized marketplaces. For each enterprise client, Kaiko builds custom data plans designed for backtesting, trading, risk management, analytics, valuation, research, integrations, indices, and more.

