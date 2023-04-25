TAIWAN, April 25 - President Tsai confers decoration on President Alejandro Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala, hosts state banquet

On April 25, following a welcome ceremony with military honors, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, conferred a decoration upon President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla of the Republic of Guatemala and hosted a state luncheon in his honor at the Presidential Office. In remarks, President Tsai said that with the support of President Giammattei, Taiwan and Guatemala stood together to weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that our countries continue working to deepen cooperation across the board and enhance the well-being of our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I still remember how moving it was to return to the Guatemalan National Palace of Culture a few weeks ago, in what was my first visit since 2017, to accept a decoration from President Giammattei. Today it is President Giammattei who is returning to Taiwan's Office of the President. I have no doubt this place feels familiar to you, and that being here again brings up a lot of old memories.

Just a moment ago, on behalf of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I conferred the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon upon President Giammattei. This is the highest honor we bestow on foreign heads of state. It highlights the tremendous contributions that President Giammattei has made to the friendship between our two countries, and reflects our deepest gratitude.

Over the past few years, with the support of President Giammattei, Taiwan and Guatemala stood together to weather the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. And in such areas as economic affairs, public health and medicine, culture, and education, we continue to deepen cooperation and enhance the well-being of our peoples.

The Taiwanese people have been very moved by President Giammattei's deep friendship toward Taiwan. Earlier this month, during the last stop of my visit to Guatemala, President Giammattei said it felt like we were "taking a part of the Guatemalan peoples' hearts with us." Well, now that you are here in Taiwan, I certainly hope that you and all the other members of your delegation will come to feel the warmth of Taiwan, and that you will leave a part of your hearts in Taiwan.

In closing, let me welcome you all once again to Taiwan. I extend my best wishes for the success and good health of President Giammattei, for the continued prosperity of both our countries, and for a lasting friendship.

President Giammattei then delivered remarks, recalling that the last time he visited Taiwan was four years ago, and that, at the time, he had come as the newly elected president of Guatemala to begin a new chapter in our countries' bilateral friendship, building on the foundation of our close, friendly, and cooperative 90-year alliance.

President Giammattei added that our alliance is founded on our shared beliefs in mutual respect and support, upholding national sovereignty, and the pursuit of democracy, and that the purpose of this alliance is to ensure that our governance is focused closely on the well-being and needs of our peoples. Returning to Taiwan today, the president said his affection for Taiwan is unchanged. He also reiterated the fact that Guatemala and the Republic of China (Taiwan) stick together through thick and thin, as well as his support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

President Giammattei stated that President Tsai has made two official visits to Guatemala, demonstrating her friendship to his country. He added that he was honored to personally receive President Tsai on her visit and host bilateral dialogue between our governments. Over the past few years, he noted, we have witnessed the vibrance and momentum of our bilateral relationship, which instead of using frivolous diplomatic language, is based on proactive, steady, and long-term diplomatic engagement and broad cooperation.

In addition to our steadily growing economic relations, President Giammattei said that there have been increases in our academic cooperation and projects that benefit socio-economic development and job creation, which are helping advance Guatemala's national development. The president expressed hope that Taiwan – a model country and a brother to Guatemala – can continue to flourish economically, socially, and in its technological innovation while also growing more prosperous.

President Giammattei then expressed his honor at being awarded the Order of Brilliant Jade with Grand Cordon by President Tsai, saying that this decoration reflects our countries' firm friendship, which is enduring, unbreakable, and cannot be compromised on. He concluded by saying ''long live free, sovereign, and democratic Taiwan.''

Also attending the banquet were Guatemalan Congressional President Shirley Joanna Rivera Zaldaña, Foreign Minister Mario Adolfo Búcaro Flores, and Ambassador Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam.