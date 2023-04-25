Demand for Global Veterinary Lasers Market Size to Surpass USD 160.82 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.72% | Veterinary Lasers Industry Trends, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

There were 2,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,980 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Veterinary Lasers Market By Application (Regenerative & Tissue Repair, Pain & Inflammation Management, And Others), By Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, And Others), By Class Type (Class 4, Class 3, And Class 2), By Product (Surgical Lasers And Therapeutic Lasers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global veterinary lasers market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 88.91 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 160.82 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.72% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
The report analyzes the global veterinary lasers market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the veterinary lasers market.
What are Veterinary Lasers? How big is the Veterinary Lasers Industry?
Veterinary Lasers Market Overview:
The development and marketing of lasers intended expressly for use in veterinary applications are the focus of the veterinary lasers industry, a subsegment of the larger medical lasers market. These gadgets use particular light wavelengths to treat a variety of medical issues in animals.
Simple dermatological issues to major surgeries may be involved in the disorders. Due to pet owners' growing awareness of many veterinary-related medical conditions and their increasing expertise, the demand for associated lasers has grown significantly in the last few years as the veterinary sector has flourished. As long as key players in the market keep supplying laser devices used to treat medical conditions using minimally invasive methods, the community is anticipated to have a high CAGR over the forecast period.
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Market Dynamics:
Growth Factors
The growing need for minimally invasive or non-invasive medical procedures to cure ailments in animals is expected to fuel the growth of the global market for veterinary lasers. Plans for treating patients utilizing veterinary lasers do not call for the use of traditional surgical equipment, which are known to inflict pain or discomfort on animals. These devices are often driven by laser beams that focus on a specific area that has to be treated.
Restraints
Due to the high expense of accompanying treatment regimens and the price of veterinary lasers themselves, many pet owners and animal welfare organizations cannot afford to use them. During the forecast period, this is anticipated to restrain the growth of the worldwide veterinary laser market. Additionally, the fraternity experiences inconsistent treatment and subsequent results due to a lack of standardization in veterinary laser applications. In these conditions, the efficacy of laser therapy is still debatable.
Report Scope:
|Report Attribute
|Report Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 88.91 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2030
|USD 160.82 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 7.72%
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023- 2030
|Key Companies Covered
|Aesculight LLC, Laserex Technologies Pty Ltd., Biolase, Inc., Summus Medical Laser, Cutting Edge Laser Technologies, LightScalpel LLC, VetLaser, Erchonia Corporation, MedArt A/S, K-Laser USA, Sciton, Inc., MARS Bio-Med Processes Inc., LiteCure, LLC, Wuhan HNC Technology Co., Ltd., Multi Radiance Medical, Spectrum Veterinary Instruments, VBS Direct Ltd., Respond Systems Inc., Thor Photomedicine Ltd., Teleflex Medical OEM, and others.
|Segments Covered
|By Application, Animal Type, Class Type, Product, and Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Customization Scope
Veterinary Lasers Market: Segmentation Analysis
The global veterinary lasers market is segmented based on application, animal type, class type, product, and region.
Based on application, the global market segments are regenerative & tissue repair, pain & inflammation management, and others. Due to more frequent usage of the equipment, the industry saw its largest revenue in the pain and inflammation management segment in 2022. Using veterinary lasers to treat illnesses that need to control pain and inflammation has proven to be quite successful. The use of lasers allows for the treatment of ailments like arthritis, soft tissue injuries, and any related post-surgical discomfort. Additionally, it is believed to hasten wound healing and lessen the development of scar tissue. The segment for tissue repair and regeneration is also anticipated to expand rapidly. The European Pet Food Industry Federation (FEDIAF) estimates that in 2020, Europeans would spend close to €40.5 billion on pet care.
Based on animal type, the veterinary laser industry segments are cats, dogs, and others.
Based on class type, the global market is divided into class 4, class 3, and class 2. Given that class 4 lasers are now one of veterinarians' top laser choices, the industry is projected to experience the highest CAGR in this segment. Compared to class 3 and class 2 lasers, these devices are powerful and deliver a higher energy density. Class 4 is now more adaptable and can be utilized in procedures for managing pain, repairing tissue, and mending wounds. Class 4 veterinary lasers have an energy density that can range from 60 J/cm2 to 500 J/cm2.
The global veterinary lasers market is segmented as follows:
By Application
By Animal Type
By Class Type
By Product
Browse this Full Research Report | Veterinary Lasers Market By Application (Regenerative & Tissue Repair, Pain & Inflammation Management, And Others), By Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, And Others), By Class Type (Class 4, Class 3, And Class 2), By Product (Surgical Lasers And Therapeutic Lasers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global veterinary lasers market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
North America is predicted to experience the strongest growth in the global veterinary lasers market, with the US accounting for the largest part of the regional market. Factors such as rising pet adoption rates, the availability of a competent labour force, a strong medical infrastructure including veterinary care facilities, and increased access to animal welfare organizations and private pet owners with funds for veterinary care.
Additionally, the rising investments in research and development to support technical improvements and the growing collaboration between market participants to improve product and service reach are anticipated to benefit the local industry. Due to a strong emphasis on animal care, a surge in the adoption of animals, and favourable medical legislation, Europe is expected to generate significant revenue.
By Region
Recent Developments
