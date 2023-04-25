New Appointee Joins Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee As Member Representing General Public

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announces the appointment of Kellen Hoard to a four-year term as a member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) representing the general public. He replaces Samuel Gill, who has served on the CCAC since 2018.

Kellen is a student in the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University. He has been a numismatist since he was nine years old, and in the years since has authored over a dozen numismatic articles in a wide variety of publications, spoken at events to hundreds of numismatists from around the world, worked as an intern at the Newman Numismatic Portal, and served as a member of the Board for the Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association. He is a member of the American Numismatic Association, American Numismatic Society, Numismatic Bibliomania Society, Pacific Northwest Numismatic Association, and several other numismatic organizations. For his work in numismatics, he was selected as the 2021 American Numismatic Association Young Numismatist of the Year.

Outside of numismatics, Kellen has extensive experience in politics, civics, student journalism, and public policy. For his work in these fields, he has received various recognitions including: Emerging Leader (Harvard Institute of Politics); Courage in Student Journalism Award (Kent State University and the Student Press Law Center); Bryan Cameron Impact Scholar (Bryan Cameron Education Foundation: National Superior Award in Press Law and Ethics (Journalism Education Association and the National Student Press Association); and Outstanding Student Advocate of the Year (Washington State PTA).

About the CCAC

The CCAC was established by an Act of Congress in 2003. It advises the Secretary of the Treasury on theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and other medals produced by the United States Mint. The CCAC also makes commemorative coin recommendations to the Secretary and advises on the events, persons, or places to be commemorated, as well as on the mintage levels and proposed designs.

The CCAC is subject to the authority of the Secretary of the Treasury. The United States Mint is responsible for providing necessary and appropriate administrative support, technical services, and advice.

The CCAC submits an annual report to Congress and the Secretary of the Treasury, describing its activities and providing recommendations.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

