Fuss Brands Corp. Announces Manufacturing and Sales Agreements, No Longer Defined as a Shell Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuss Brands Corp. (OTC: FBDS), a leading provider of innovative products to the general public, is pleased to announce that it has recently signed a manufacturing agreement and a sales agreement and anticipates signing additional agreements in the near future. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its product offerings and grow its business.



With these new agreements, Fuss Brands Corp. has established strong partnerships with manufacturing and sales partners, which will enable the company to efficiently produce and distribute its innovative products to customers worldwide. The manufacturing agreement ensures that Fuss Brands Corp. can meet the growing demand for its patented range of luggage, which provides the ability to quickly expand a regulation size carry-on bag into a full-sized suitcase, as well as a compact and handy laptop bag that is ideal for businesspeople and students.

Furthermore, Fuss Brands Corp. is pleased to announce that it is no longer in shell status and is no longer defined as a shell company. This represents a significant milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its position in the market and build a solid foundation for future growth.

"We are thrilled to have signed these manufacturing and sales agreements, which are key steps in our strategic growth plan," said Issamar Ginzberg, CEO of Fuss Brands Corp. "We are committed to delivering innovative products that meet the needs of our customers, and these agreements will enable us to do so more effectively. We are also pleased to no longer be considered a shell company, as this reflects our progress and determination to build a successful and sustainable business."

Fuss Brands Corp. continues to actively pursue additional manufacturing and sales agreements to further expand its product offerings and enhance its market presence. The company remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, innovative products that provide value to its customers.

For more information about Fuss Brands Corp., please visit www.fussbrands.com or contact us at (917) 720-3366.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Fuss Brands Corp. on the date of this release and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the progress, timing, and cost of Fuss Brands Corp.'s product development and commercialization activities, difficulties or delays in obtaining patent protection, competition from other companies, and the ability to obtain additional funding. Except as required by law, Fuss Brands Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Fuss Brands Corp.:

Fuss Brands Corp. is a leading provider of innovative products to the general public. The company, incorporated in 1988 and based in New York, New York, aims to identify, develop, manufacture, and distribute products that meet the evolving needs of consumers. Currently, Fuss Brands Corp. holds exclusive marketing and distribution rights for a patented range of luggage and laptop bags that offer unique functionality and convenience for travelers and businesspeople alike.

Contact Information:

Fuss Brands Corp. 80 Broad Street, 5th Floor New York, New York 10004 Phone: (917) 720-3366 Website: www.fussbrands.com