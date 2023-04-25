Transit Packaging Market to Be Worth $152.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Transit Packaging Market by Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging, Ancillary Packaging), Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Retail & E-Commerce), and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Transit Packaging Market by Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging, Ancillary Packaging), Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Retail & E-Commerce), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the transit packaging market is projected to reach $152.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5479

Transit packaging is a shipping unit that provides containment and protection to goods during handling, storage, and transportation. The utilization of transit packaging is gaining traction due to the rapidly growing e-commerce sector and the rising need for the safe transportation of products. In addition, the benefits offered by transit packaging solutions, such as convenience, easy handling, proper display, safety, and stacking, drive the growth of this market.

The surging use of transit packaging in the food & beverage sector, the growing adoption of corrugated boxes across various sectors, the growing demand for transit packaging in the pharmaceuticals sector, and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector are key factors driving the growth of the transit packaging market. However, the increasing overall packaging costs due to dynamic regulatory policies may restrain the market’s growth.

The growing need for eco-friendly packaging solutions and the rising demand for customized packaging are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, additional distribution channel costs are a major challenge for the players operating in this market. The internet of packaging and digital printing are the latest trends in the transit packaging market.

The transit packaging market is segmented by type (primary packaging [pouches, bags & sacks, cartons, foils, laminates, and wraps], secondary packaging [crates, trays], tertiary packaging [fiber boards, containers, pallets], ancillary packaging [printing & labeling, straps & tapes, cushioning material]), and sector (food & beverage, retail & e-commerce, paints & chemicals, building & construction, pharmaceuticals, electricals & electronics, automotive, industrial machinery & equipment, and other sectors). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Quick Buy – Transit Packaging Market Research Report: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/35425831

Based on type, in 2023, the primary packaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transit packaging market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising need to protect and preserve finished products and the growing demand for primary packaging in the food & beverage and pharmaceuticals sectors. However, the secondary packaging segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sector, in 2023, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the transit packaging market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions, the growth of the packaged foods industry in emerging economies, and the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging. However, the pharmaceuticals segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for drug delivery devices and blister packaging, growing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the increasing utilization of primary packaging in the pharmaceuticals sector are expected to support the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the transit packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the transit packaging market. Asia-Pacific’s large market share is attributed to the presence of leading transit packaging providers and their increasing focus on developing eco-friendly packaging solutions. The surging use of transit packaging in the region’s food & beverage sector also supports the segment’s large share.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, the rapid growth of regional economies, and the region’s growing e-commerce sector offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the transit packaging market.

The key players operating in the transit packaging market are WestRock Company (U.S.), International Paper (U.S.) Greif, Inc. (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Mondi Group plc (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland), DS Smith Plc (U.K.), Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.), Crown Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Nefab Group AB (Sweden), Corplex (France), Smithpack Limited (U.K.), STI-Gustav Stabernack GmbH (Germany), GWP Group (U.K.), and Eltete TPM Ltd (Finland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/transit-packaging-market-5479

Scope of the Report:

Transit Packaging Market, by Type

Primary Packaging Pouches Cartons Bags & Sacks Wet Strength Paper Bags Woven Sacks Paper Bags Foils, Laminates, and Wraps Shrink Wrap Cling Film Bubble Wrap

Secondary Packaging Crates Trays

Tertiary Packaging Pallets Fiber Boards Containers Bulk Containers Wooden Containers

Ancillary Packaging Printing & Labeling Straps & Tapes Cushioning Material



Transit Packaging Market, by Sector

Food & Beverage

Retail & E-commerce

Paints & Chemicals

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Electricals & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Other Sectors

Transit Packaging Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5479

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type (Bottles, Vials, Blister Packs, Ampoules, Pre-filled Syringes), Material (Plastic [PE, Polyvinyl Chloride, PP, PET], Paper, Glass, Metal), Dosage Form (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), and End User—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-5298#description

Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography—Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-packaging-equipment-market-5249

Pharmaceutical Processing and Packaging Equipment Market by Mode of Delivery (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), Secondary Packaging (Cartoning, Labeling, Serialization), and End-of-Line Packaging (Palletizing, Case Packaging)—Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-processing-and-packaging-equipment-market-5021

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/707/transit-packaging-market-2030



Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research