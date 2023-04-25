Plant-based Food Market Size More Than Doubles to Touch USD 22.3 Billion with the CAGR of 11.82% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The in-depth research report covers plant-based food markets in various countries across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America holds the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period due to increased consumer awareness of protein-rich diets, a well-established food sector, higher technological advancements in the food and beverages industry, and significant investments in the plant-based food sector. Rising concerns about animal cruelty and the environmental impact of the food industry have contributed to the growth of the plant-based food market. Additionally, greater awareness of the health benefits of consuming plant-based foods is expected to fuel further growth in the industry.

Global Plant-based Food Market – Overview

The global plant-based food market refers to the industry that produces and sells food products that are derived from plant-based sources, such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains, legumes, and other non-animal sources. These products are intended to replace or reduce the consumption of animal-based products, such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Plant-based food products include items, such as meat substitutes, non-dairy milk, plant-based cheese, tofu, tempeh, and plant-based protein bars. The plant-based food market is driven by the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian diets, concerns regarding animal welfare and environmental sustainability, and advancements in food processing technologies.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Plant-based Food Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the functional food and nutraceutical industries. The pandemic placed immense pressure on frontline workers, including medical professionals, hygiene workers, and others who are working tirelessly to combat the spread of the virus. As a result, government agencies emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet to bolster the body's immune system. It was expected to drive the demand for plant-based foods, which are known to provide essential nutrients that support optimal health and bodily function. Plant-based foods play a crucial role in the growth and repair of human cells and tissues, and plant protein is particularly beneficial for weight loss and building healthy muscles and tissues.

Global Plant-based Food Market – By Technology

Based on technology, the global plant-based food market is divided into Soya, Wheat, Peas, and Fruits segments. The soya segment is expected to hold the highest share of the plant-based food market. The dominance of this segment is attributed to several factors, including the widespread availability of raw materials, its relatively low cost compared to other sources, significant demand from meat alternatives manufacturers, higher acceptance levels among consumers, and its versatility in a wide range of food and beverages sector, such as dairy alternatives, meat, and bakery. However, during the forecast period, the peas segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This can be attributed to the increasing consumer preference for sustainable and palatable alternatives to animal-based proteins, and the growing investments by leading manufacturers to ramp up pea protein production. Moreover, peas are allergen-free, gluten-free, and lactose-free, which further contributes to the high demand for pea-based food.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global plant-based food market include Beyond Meat Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., The Vegetarian Butcher, Oatly AB, Quorn Foods, Daiya Foods Inc., Tofurky Company, Amy's Kitchen Inc., Gardein, Field Roast, Lightlife Foods, MorningStar Farms, Sweet Earth Foods, Alpha Foods, No Evil Foods, JUST Inc., Hain Celestial Group, Califia Farms, Good Catch Foods, and Miyoko's Creamery. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Plant-based Food Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Plant-based Food Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







By Product Type

Plant-based milk

Meat alternatives

Plant-based cheese

Tofu

By Technology

Soya

Wheat

Peas

Fruits

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Online Retailers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







