Statement by Director Sethuraman Panchanathan on the release of the National Semiconductor Technology Center Strategy Paper

"The events of the last several years have illustrated the immediate need to advance semiconductor design and manufacturing research, innovation, and workforce development in the United States,” said U.S. National Science Foundation Director Sethuraman Panchanathan. “The ‘CHIPS and Science Act’ provides critical enablement for NSF and its partners to keep American technology innovation on the cutting edge. The National Semiconductor Technology Center is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a transformative public-private partnership that can lay the groundwork for the invention of future semiconductors, systems, and applications impacting nearly every sector of our economy.”