Reminder – 2023 Spring Wellness Workshops offered by StrengthenME

Are you feeling burnt out and/or looking for support? StrengthenME, Maine Department of Education Schoolsite Wellness, and Workforce EAP have partnered to provide educators and school staff with free wellness workshops and confidential coaching sessions.

Join 30-minute Wellness Workshops – Offered every other Thursday at either 7:15 am or 3:15 pm, March 16 – May 11. All are welcome anytime. You can join all presentations or as many as possible, or just one that caught your attention. Remaining sessions include?

April 27 – Boundary Setting and Saying No

May 11 – Quieting the Mind

Evening Sessions added: Two additional session times have been added from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Wed. April 26 and May 3

April 26 – Staying Grounded When Others are Escalating

May 3 – Letting Go of What We Can’t Control

Find session descriptors here | Workshops will all be accessible via this Zoom link