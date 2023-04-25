The State of Nebraska (State), Department of Education (NDE), issuing this Request for Proposal (RFP) Number NDERFP230415 for the purpose of selecting a qualified Contractor to provide a Nebraska Pupil Transportation Program. A more detailed description can be found in Section V, page 31-32. The resulting contract may not be an exclusive contract as the State reserves the right to contract for the same or similar services from other sources now or in the future.

The term of the contract will be up to 4 years commencing upon execution of the contract by the Nebraska Department of Education and the contractor/notice to proceed on June 30, 2023. The Contract includes the option to renew for 1 additional year at a time upon mutual agreement of the Parties. The State reserves the right to extend the period of this contract beyond the termination date when mutually agreeable to the Parties.

Read full REP Pupil Transportation NDERFP230415 PDF