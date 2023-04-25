RedKey Realty Leaders Opens New Office in St. Charles County
Award-winning real estate agency expands to better serve St. Charles region
While others may be hesitant to expand to new markets, we are confident in our agents and steadfast in our dedication to support the entire St. Louis region.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RedKey Realty Leaders, a top-performing independent real estate agency, will open a new Lake St. Louis office this spring, expanding the agency’s reach to the Western St. Charles region. The location will allow the leading realty firm to service the area better while upholding their commitment to supporting agent growth and education. Located at 2299 Technology Dr., O’Fallon, MO, the new office will provide RedKey’s full array of offerings to consumers and agents alike.
— BJ Sonderman
The firm’s emphasis on providing professional, quality service will remain as they continue to experience high volumes of growth. “It’s important to us that we maintain our community-oriented mindset, taking a personable approach to everything we do, no matter the size of our company,” said BJ Sonderman, Director of Agent Success. “Whether we’re helping clients find their dream home or supporting our agents as they grow their careers, we put people first.”
RedKey Realty has been named a top workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for the past five consecutive years. The agency makes it a point to nurture agents and promote their professional development through a number of practices, such as training and coaching, providing networking opportunities, and hiring staff members whose roles are specifically devoted to furthering agent success. The new office will service St. Charles and surrounding area agents with the same level of support.
“With this new location, we are investing in an area that has a tremendous potential for growth,” said Sonderman. “While others may be hesitant to expand to new markets, we are confident in our agents and steadfast in our dedication to support the entire St. Louis region.”
About RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis
Founded in 2012 on a foundation of love, service, and fun, RedKey Realty Leaders is the number one independent real estate agency in St. Louis. RedKey agents and staff showcase their love for their work and the industry by providing top-shelf client service. In addition to growing 300% in their first year, RedKey has consistently—and significantly— outperformed the market in both sales amounts and volume. Consistently named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal and recognized for outstanding workplace culture, RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis attracts top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the community in which they live and work. For more, www.redkeystlouis.com or 314-692-7200.
