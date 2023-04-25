Textile Recycling Market Size & Share to Surpass $9.9 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 2,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,974 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Textile Recycling Market is valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 9.9 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Market Overview
The expanding sustainability worries about the negative effects of waste incineration, large industrial discharge from garment factories, and the depletion of raw materials, such as silk, wool, etc., are the main factors driving the increased demand for recycled textiles. Also, the high levels of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the expanding production of artificial fibers and silk materials have increased the need for recycled fabrics globally.
We forecast that the cotton in textile recycling market sales will account for more than 51% of total sales by 2030. Cotton is one of the main contributors to textile waste due to its high demand and usage in garments and other materials. Some of the non-renewable textiles gathered for regeneration cotton are also included. Wool clothing has a higher inherent durability and a longer life expectancy in the textile business.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Demand for the Cotton Exports Support Market Expansion
Clothing made of silk, which is more affordable than cotton, has significantly replaced cotton. Global cotton production has expanded, driving up market demand. Moreover, the United States is a significant producer and exporter of cotton, playing a significant role in the worldwide cotton market. Additionally, the development of eco-clothes, which use recycled textiles, plastics, and other organic raw materials, has reduced trash generation, reduced the need for landfill space, and reduced reliance on virgin resources like cotton. In the upcoming years, all of the factors mentioned will continue to support the expansion of the worldwide textile recycling market.
Growing Textile Industry to Fuel the Market Growth
The market is predicted that increased consumer awareness of waste disposal and recycling will fuel demand for recycled textiles globally. Because of rising incomes for consumers and increasing concerns regarding the environment, as well as recycling textiles reducing reliance on virgin fibers, environmental pollution, use of synthetic dyes, and consumption of energy and water, the market for recycled textiles is expected to grow globally. Further, the economy for recycled textiles is anticipated to be supported by opportunities worldwide in the upcoming years owing to ongoing technological advancements in recyclable textile materials, such as mechanical recycling, contaminant recycling for synthetics, cannabinoid recycling for blended fiber, and chemical recycling for natural fiber.
Top Players in the Global Textile Recycling Market
Top Trends in the Global Textile Recycling Market
Top Report Findings
Recent Developments in the Global Textile Recycling Market
Cotton Category of the Material Segment of the Textile Recycling Market Forecast to Generate More than Half the Global Segment Revenue
For better understanding, based on the Material, the textile recycling market is divided into Cotton, Polyester, Wool, Polyamide and Other Materials.
The Cotton market was the largest by application, and it is anticipated to hold the top spot during the projected period. A crop that is mostly used in the textile industry is cotton. It is a perennial crop that is gathered when there has been a moderate amount of rain and when there has been enough sunshine. It is a desirable crop for dry and semi-arid areas since it can tolerate some salt and drought.
On the other hand, the Polyester category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to increased demand in the fashion industry, polyester recycling is accelerating. Businesses have committed to replacing normal polyester in clothing with more recycled polyester. Nylon is used most frequently in polyamide recycling, and the chemical recycling process is most frequently used. Now, just a few companies recycle nylon due to numerous technological challenges. Although it can also come from items like used fishing nets, most of the polyamide used for recycling comes from the used fabric.
Asia Pacific Region of the Global Textile Recycling Market Expected to Generate More a Great Chunk of the Global Revenue
The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to do so in the coming years. In the past, India has been a large importer of secondhand textiles and clothes worldwide. The growth of the market for processing used clothing in India has significantly aided charity, particularly in Africa, fueling the market for recycled textiles in the region. In addition, the region's expanding population, the expansion plans of various market competitors, and the expanding textile and apparel sector all contribute to the market growth for recycled textiles in the Asia Pacific.
Europe is expected to see the fastest growth in the Textile Recycling market. Key growth factors include the adoption of door-to-door clothes pickup and the placement of clothes collection boxes in public areas. And the industry is expanding as more people decide to use these materials because they are cozy and offer other advantages. Moreover, as leading businesses develop fresh technologies for automated sorting applications, the European textile recycling market is anticipated to expand over the coming years.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on Textile Recycling Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Global Textile Recycling Market Segmentation
By Material
By Source
By Process
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 6.5 Billion
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 9.9 Billion
|CAGR
|6.2% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Worn Again Technologies, Lenzing Group, Birla Cellulose, BLS Ecotech, Ecotex Group, The Boer Group, Unifi Inc.
|Customization Options
|If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/textile-recycling-market-2094/request-sample
Key Questions Answered in Textile Recycling Market Report
Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
