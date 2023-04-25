[Latest] Global Point Of Sale Display Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 25.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.23%: Zion Market Research (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

There were 2,437 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,974 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Point Of Sale Display Market By End-Users (Food & Beverages, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Retail, And Others), By Product Type (Free-Standing Displays And Countertop Displays), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Point Of Sale Display Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.63 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 25.7 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.23% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
The report analyzes the global point of sale display market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the point-of-sale display industry.
What is Point Of Sale Display? How big is the Point Of Sale Display Industry?
Point Of Sale Display Market Overview:
A marketing tactic or procedure known as a point of sale (POS) display involves placing POS at a location where the product is being sold. Manufacturers' retailers put up POS to encourage product sales at the retail level. The ultimate purpose of point of sale (POS) displays, whether they are shelf-edge displays, stand-alone displays, floor displays, or counter displays, is to increase sales of the advertised product. They can be created out of a range of materials, including cardboard, metal, or plastic, and are painted with distinctive designs that are connected to the item being displayed.
The majority of the time, POS displays are utilized to draw customers' attention to new or seasonal products as well as to advertise certain limited-edition items. The POS display's design can be intended to engage customers or catch their attention. It may also serve as a branding or messaging technique meant to persuade customers to buy the product. Since POS displays are a less expensive yet effective method for advertising the goods, particularly at the point of purchase, their use and demand have increased dramatically in recent years.
Market Dynamics:
Growth Factors
Due to rising competition in the retail industry, one of the fastest-growing industries and the largest consumer of POS displays, the market for POS displays is projected to grow globally. The market is becoming more competitive due to the increasing number of players joining the food and beverage (F&B) and retail sectors, and each company is attempting to implement strategies to set their products apart from those of the competition. Given that it occurs at the retail level at the conclusion of the sales chain, POS displays might be viewed as the last advertising technique that a player can use. In comparison to other kinds of promotion like TV or print adverts, producers and sellers can promote their products at considerably lower costs by using innovative designs, logos, or messaging.
Restraints
Since variables like the material used in the production, the design, and other qualities demand significant imagination, they can be very expensive initially. This is especially true for high-quality POS displays. Additionally, businesses must spend money on purchasing the hardware and software necessary to assure the proper operation of point-of-sale displays. Installation fees and employee training costs are also additional costs that are added to the overall cost. The point-of-sale display market may be severely hampered by this, especially for smaller or medium-sized businesses that might not see the advertising tool as being as cost-effective.
Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Report Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 12.63 Billion
|Market Forecast in 2030
|USD 25.7 Billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 8.23%
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Years
|2023- 2030
|Key Companies Covered
|Elo Touch Solutions, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, LG Display, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., NEC Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Ingenico Group, Dell Technologies Inc., Square, Inc., Innolux Corporation, Verifone Systems, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Shopify Inc., Shenzhen Hopestar Sci-tech Co., Ltd., and NCR Corporation
|Segments Covered
|By End-Users, Product Type, End-User, and Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa
|Customization Scope
Point Of Sale Display Market: Segmentation Overview
The global point of sale display market is segmented based on end-users, product type, and region.
The global market is segmented into food and beverage, FMCG, pharmaceutical, retail, and others based on end users. Due to the extensive use of display systems across small, medium, and large-sized retail outlets that frequently rely largely on well-manufactured and technologically advanced POS displays, the industry in 2022 saw the highest growth in the retail sector. Additionally, the growing investments made in the development of omnichannel retail are advantageous for segmental growth. According to eMarketer, the US retail sector would spend around USD 23 billion on ad platforms in 2021.
Free standing displays and countertop displays are the two categories of the worldwide point of sale display market based on product type. The countertop displays sector is anticipated to increase at the highest rate over the projection period. They are typically positioned close to the checkout counter and are smaller in size. Countertop displays are designed to take advantage of people's propensity for making impulsive purchases. They can be utilized to advertise new products, seasonal goods, or discounted goods. Small cardboard or plastic free-standing displays can range in price from $10 to $50 per piece.
The global point of sale display market is segmented as follows:
By End-Users
By Product Type
By End-User
Browse this Full Research Report | Point Of Sale Display Market By End-Users (Food & Beverages, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Retail, And Others), By Product Type (Free-Standing Displays And Countertop Displays), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030
Competitive Landscape
Some of the main competitors dominating the global point of sale display market include -
Key Insights from Primary Research:
Key questions answered in this report:
Key Offerings:
Regional Analysis:
North America is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the worldwide point-of-sale display market, primarily because of the developed retail sectors in the economies of the US and Canada. The US is expected to gain the majority of the regional market share as consumers choose cashless payment methods like those offered by POS displays. Additionally, the increasing need for a better checkout experience may result in additional spending by merchants to boost sales and draw in more customers, raising overall revenue in the area.
As the countries in Europe see expansion in the retail sector, the revenue is anticipated to be mostly focused in the regions of the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. A contributing element may also be the growing number of players with high-quality items.
By Region
Recent Developments:
