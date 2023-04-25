Helicopters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The helicopters market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 30.6 billion in 2022 to USD 41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rise in demand for lightweight helicopters to drive the growth of the market. Commercialization of UAM and eVTOL, and increasing scope for helicopter aftermarket, serve as an opportunity for the market growth up to 2027.

Based on Application, the Military Segment is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Helicopters Market During the Forecast Period

Factors such as increasing demand for transport helicopters and increased procurement of attack & reconnaissance helicopters for combat activities is responsible for the growth of military segment. Military helicopters, often known as combat helicopters, include attack helicopters and combat support helicopters. Military helicopters are used for ground attack missions, air-to-air combat, and maritime/naval attack by defense forces worldwide. Apart from attacks, they are also used to undertake various operations, including surveillance, observation, search & rescue, evacuating wounded soldiers from the battlefield, firefighting, and other life-saving activities.

North America is Expected to Account for the Largest Share in 2022

Based on region, the helicopters market has been segmented into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global helicopters market in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of major helicopter manufacturers such as Bell Helicopters (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), MD Helicopters (US), and Kaman Corporation (US), among others.

Helicopters Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 31.9 billion in 2023 Projected Market Size USD 41.2 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 6.1% Forecast Period 2022-2027 On Demand Data Available 2030 Segments Covered Point of Sale

OEM-by Component & System

Type

Application

Number of Engines

Region Region Covered APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa Market Leaders Airbus Helicopters SAS (France)

Bell Helicopters (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US)

Russian Helicopters (Russia)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) Top Companies in North America Bell Helicopters (US)

The Boeing Company (US)

Sirkorsky-Lockheed Martin (US) Key Market Driver Replacement of Aging Helicopters Fleets Key Market Opportunity Commercialization of UAM and eVTOL Largest Growing Region North America Largest Application Market Share Military Segment

Leading Players in the Helicopters Market

Airbus Helicopters SAS

Airbus SAS or Airbus has been serving customers in the aviation industry for over 40+ years. It operates in 180 locations across the globe through 3 business divisions, namely, commercial aircraft, defense and space, and helicopters. Airbus Helicopters SAS is the helicopter manufacturing division of Airbus. It develops, manufactures, markets and sells civil and military helicopters along with related services and solutions. The company operates through four business segments: civil helicopters, military helicopters, pre-owned helicopters, and Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH). It provides light, medium, and heavy helicopters for both civil and military segments and specialized helicopters for the military segment. The company has a major presence in Germany and France.

Leonardo S.p.A

Leonardo S.p.A is a civil and defense contractor offering products, services, and military solutions. The company has a diverse portfolio, which includes the development and production of rotary aircraft, pilot training, and after-sales support. The company delivers solutions through varied business segments, namely, helicopters, aeronautics, electronics, defense & security systems, and space. It offers a wide range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security & defense applications. Its major subsidiaries include AgustaWestland Portugal S.A. (Portugal), DRS Defense Solutions LLC (US), DRS Technologies Saudi Arabia LLC (Saudi Arabia), Finmeccanica Global Services S.p.A (Rome), and Selex ES S.p.A (Rome). The company has a presence in Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East.

Bell Helicopters

Bell Helicopter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc., designs and manufactures vertical lift aircraft. The company also provides customer services for all its products. It is also developing the hybrid-electric propulsion helicopter, which is expected to serve as an air taxi. The company operates through 2 business segments, namely, military and commercial. It offers helicopters to both civil and military customers. The company has a presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a major defense and aerospace company, a product of the merger between Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta. Its major revenue comes from the sale of military products. The company also provides a range of services such as management, technical, engineering, logistics, and system integration. It operates through 4 business segments, namely, aeronautics, missiles and fire control (MFC), rotary and mission systems (RMS), and space systems. It offers a wide range of commercial and military helicopters through the rotary and mission systems segment. In November 2015, Lockheed Martin Corporation acquired Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation (Sikorsky), which was aligned under the rotary and mission systems segment. Its major subsidiaries include Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Limited, Lockheed Martin UK Limited, Lockheed Martin Canada Inc., Lockheed Martin Global, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Logistics Management, Inc. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

The Boeing Company

The Boeing Company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of rotary aircraft products across the globe. It develops, produces, and markets helicopters as well as commercial jet aircraft and provides support services to the airline industry. The company operates through 4 business segments, namely, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security and global services . Its defense, space & security business segment has been further subdivided into 3 segments: Boeing military aircraft, network and space systems, and global service and support. The Boeing military aircraft segment engages in the research, development, production, and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft as well as rotorcraft. Its key subsidiaries include the Boeing Aircraft Holding Company and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The company has a presence in more than 150 countries, including the US, Australia, France, Italy, India, Japan, Germany, Brazil, Spain, China, and Canada.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Airbus Helicopters SAS (France) partnered with KLK Motorsport (Germany) and Modell- und Formenbau Blasius Gerg GmbH (Germany) to design, develop and manufacture the rear structure of CityAirbus NextGen, an ongoing multinational project by Airbus Helicopters. The companies will work on the development of an ultra-lightweight rear fuselage for CityAirbus NextGen.

In April 2021, Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) presented the SH09 single-engine helicopter as AW09 after it acquired Kopter Group AG (Switzerland). The AW09 perfectly fits into the helicopters division portfolio and offers a variety of options to customers with its increased modularity.

In April 2022, Bell Helicopter, a subsidiary of Textron Inc. (US) company, announced its purchase agreement with Karen SA (Switzerland) for two Bell 505s. Karen SA intends to use these helicopters for VIP and commercial flights and to provide pilot training courses.

In June 2022, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company (US), signed a 5-year contract with the United States government for a baseline of 120 H-60M Black Hawk helicopters on behalf of US Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers.

