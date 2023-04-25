The United States Hispanic Business Council CEO Commends Biden on Campaign Manager selection Julie Chávez Rodriguez
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council's (USHBC) President and CEO, Javier Palomarez, issued the following statement regarding President Biden's selection of his 2024 Campaign Manager, Julie Chávez Rodriguez:
"It’s a great pleasure to see Julie Chávez Rodriguez in a position that would further the interests of American small businesses in the Hispanic community as Campaign Manager for the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign. As she embarks on this new conquest, I wish her all the success and hope that her work with the campaign will enable small businesses across the U.S. to have a voice. I have had the pleasure of speaking with Julie on numerous occasions about the challenges facing Hispanic communities and small businesses, and hope she will remain focused on these critical issues throughout the campaign. As the granddaughter of the iconic Hispanic leader Cesar Chávez, Julie brings a unique perspective of our community to the table that will be crucial for the campaign."
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is a voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a bipartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
