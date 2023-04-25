Celebrating World Wish Day at Neighborhood Applebee’s Locations

Make-A-Wish, Get a Dish

Local Applebee’s Matching Donations Made to Make-A-Wish on Saturday, April 29th

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- T.L. Cannon Companies, local franchisee and owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Grill + Bar locations, is asking guests to join them in celebrating World Wish Day on Saturday, April 29th. To participate, supporters can head to their local Applebee’s location on World Wish Day and donate to their local Make-A-Wish chapter. In turn, T.L. Cannon will match all guest donations raised that day.

In addition, guests that donate $5 or more will receive a voucher for a FREE* appetizer ($10 or less), on a future visit. Can’t make it on World Wish Day? While the donation match is one day only (4/29/23), restaurants have been raising funds since April 3rd, offering FREE appetizer vouchers in exchange for a $5 donation which will continue thru Sunday, May 7th (or while supplies last).

“World Wish Day takes place on April 29th every year, marking the anniversary of the wish that inspired the founding of Make-A-Wish.” This year, the anniversary marks 43 years, with more than 550,000 wishes being granted for children with critical illnesses worldwide. Make-A-Wish granted nearly 27,000 wishes globally last year.

“Our teams understand the power of wish, because our partnership goes beyond donations” said Stephanie Griffin, Vice President of Public Relations & Marketing, T.L. Cannon Companies. “They welcome wish kids and their families to dine-in, volunteer for events and host their own ‘extras’ such as basket raffles. This Spring ’23 fundraiser has already raised over $62,000 and since the start of T.L. Cannon’s Make-A-Wish partnership in 2008, more than $1.9 million in donations and in-kind support has been generated by our restaurants. Proud is an understatement.”

T.L. Cannon Applebee’s restaurants across upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, PA will take part. For a full list of locations and their addresses, please visit: tlcannon.com/locations/.

*Maximum value $10 towards any appetizer priced $10 or less on a future visit. Purchase required and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount, including our “2 for” menu. Does not include tax or gratuity. Dine-in only. Limited time offer, while supplies last. The donation match is one day only, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Valid at participating locations in Upstate NY, CT and Sayre, PA.

About T.L. Cannon Companies

T.L. Cannon Companies is a private owner/operator of 57 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in Upstate New York, Connecticut and Sayre, Pennsylvania. In 2021, the company raised over $116,600 for their local Make-A-Wish chapters, in addition to supporting over 67 groups with their “Carryout for a Cause” program and was also recognized by the Applebee’s brand in 2022 with the “Heart of Applebee’s” award for their commitment to Make-A-Wish. For thirteen consecutive years, the company was awarded the New York State Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their community-based programs. In 2015, T.L. Cannon was recognized at the national level for the industry with the National Restaurant Association’s “Restaurant Neighbor Award” for their support of community. Visit tlcneighborhood.com, to view other community involvement initiatives.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s had 1,705 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of March 31, 2021. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

