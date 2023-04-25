Uterine Manipulation Devices Market Size Hit USD 2.38 Billion with CAGR of 7.6%, By 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global uterine manipulation devices market size was USD 1.23 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Uterine Manipulation Devices Market, was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and is expected to experience a rapid revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to several factors, such as the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders, rising demand for less invasive procedures, and increasing public awareness of the benefits of uterine manipulation devices. Uterine manipulation devices are surgical tools that are used in gynecological procedures to hold the cervix in place, allowing surgeons to perform laparoscopic procedures in a female's uterine environment.

The demand for these devices is driven by the rising incidence of gynecological conditions such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, and uterine fibroids. These conditions can lead to complications such as infertility, severe menstrual bleeding, and persistent pelvic pain. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the need for uterine manipulation devices to diagnose and treat such disorders is increasing, as an estimated 176 million women globally suffer from endometriosis.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6165

Segments Covered in the Report

Uterine manipulation devices are available in various types and are used in gynecological procedures for diagnostic and surgical purposes. The market is segmented based on product type, application, and end-use outlook.

Based on product type, the market can be classified into manual uterine manipulators, electronic uterine manipulators, reusable uterine manipulators, and disposable uterine manipulators. Manual uterine manipulators are traditional devices that are manually operated by the surgeon. Electronic uterine manipulators are advanced devices that are electronically controlled and can provide greater precision and accuracy during surgery. Reusable uterine manipulators are designed for multiple uses, while disposable uterine manipulators are intended for single-use only.

Based on application, the market can be divided into diagnostic applications and surgical applications. Diagnostic applications include the use of uterine manipulation devices for the detection of gynecological disorders, such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, and uterine fibroids. Surgical applications include the use of uterine manipulation devices in gynecological surgeries, such as hysterectomy, myomectomy, and tubal ligation.

Based on end-use outlook, the market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals are the largest end-users of uterine manipulation devices due to the high number of gynecological surgeries performed in hospitals. Clinics and ambulatory surgical centers are also significant end-users of these devices, as they offer less invasive procedures and are cost-effective.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/uterine-manipulation-devices-market

Overall, the uterine manipulation devices market is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of gynecological disorders and rising demand for less invasive procedures. The availability of a variety of product types, applications, and end-users is expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

Strategic development:

Boston Scientific Corporation announced on September 21, 2021, that it has acquired Devoro Medical, a privately held firm specializing in the development of minimally invasive devices for treating abnormal uterine bleeding. With this acquisition, Boston Scientific will broaden its product range and enhance its market position.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for uterine manipulation devices is highly competitive and dominated by a few major players who hold the majority of the market share. These companies are focused on expanding their market reach by utilizing various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and launching innovative products.

Major players in the global uterine manipulation devices market include Boston Scientific Corporation, CooperSurgical, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical Inc., and Ethicon, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson).

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6165

