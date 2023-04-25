FacilityONE’s SMARTPRINTS Provide Enhanced Life Safety and Facility Management for Maple Lawn Nursing Home
FacilityONE has partnered with Maple Lawn Nursing Home, to provide SMARTPRINTS software, to enhance life safety for residents and facility management for staff.
— Ron Kraft, Support Service Director at Maple Lawn Nursing Home
“Maple Lawn Nursing Home has taken full advantage of what SMARTPRINTS has to offer senior living communities,” commented FacilityONE’s VP of Client Services, Leslie Slepak. “Their facility management team has instant, remote access to the interactive floor plans and annotation layers that display their 53,000 square foot facility while encompassing 1,500 pieces of equipment, preventative maintenance tasks, work orders, life safety resources, and more.”
FacilityONE’s SMARTPRINTS are interactive floor plans populated with a facility’s equipment for preventative maintenance and work order management. Annotation layers, an available enrichment to SMARTPRINTS, are digital layers created to display specific assets, routes, and zones.
At Maple Lawn Nursing Home, these FacilityONE solutions are used to display life safety resources including emergency exits, fire extinguishers, and exit signs. In case of an emergency, SMARTPRINTS and its annotation layers provide a faster, more informed response by the facility management team, resulting in improved life safety efforts for the community.
“FacilityONE has been great to work with; the software is very easy to navigate, and client services is very prompt in getting back to me whenever I have questions,” Ron Kraft, Support Service Director at Maple Lawn Nursing Home, said. “If we need assistance, they always do their best to come up with a solution that works for our facility’s staff and residents.”
About FacilityONE
Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, FacilityONE proudly serves a diverse portfolio of clients, facilities, and users throughout the world. Founded in 1999, FacilityONE’s proprietary software systems, UNITY and SMARTPRINTS, offer anywhere, anytime remote access to a facility’s physical assets, zones, and critical systems. This easy and effective software enhances a building’s functionality, economic lifespan, and employee productivity, while easily integrating into existing programs and processes. Learn more at facilityone.com
